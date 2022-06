For the first time, official Fourth of July Celebration merchandise will be sold as part of the festival in 2022. Merchandise will be available Friday, June 3rd through Thursday, June 30th at the Forcht Bank Fourth of July Store inside both Forcht Bank branches in Campbellsville. Merchandise can also be purchased online at CampbellsvilleFourthofJuly.com. Being sold this year are Collector T-shirts for $15 ($17 for XXL & XXXL) and Collector Lapel Pins for $15. Also available will be the Fourth of July Celebration Garden Flags, Caps, and Tumblers for $20 each.

