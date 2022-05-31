ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paw Paw, MI

Semi truck driver who crashed into MSP trooper pleaded no contest

By Emily Reed
WWMTCw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAW PAW, Mich. — A Virginia semi truck driver accused of crashing into a Michigan State Police trooper April 8 pleaded no contest to his felony charges. Reckless driving causing serious impairment of a...

cw7michigan.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc57.com

Vehicle lands in Christiana Creek following crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – One person was injured on Friday after the vehicle she was driving crashed and landed in a creek along Brownsville Street, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. At 3:53 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at Christiana Creek. According to the investigation, the...
CASS COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Pointing Laser At Michigan State Police Helicopter

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested after pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter on Friday. At about 12:10 a.m. Trooper 2 was on air patrol over Wayne County when they were struck by a green laser. Police say the laser was coming from a black BMW occupied by two people. The helicopter then advised troopers on the ground that the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, pointed the laser several times from a parking lot located near Davison and Conant in Hamtramck. Trooper 2 watched the suspect’s vehicle drive away from the parking lot. According to police, troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled over the driver of the BMW, and he had a laser device in his possession The suspect was arrested and the vehicle was released to the passenger. In Michigan, it is a five-ear felony to point a laser device at an aircraft. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Michigan Records Highest Traffic Death Toll In Years

More than 1,100 people died in traffic crashes around Michigan in 2021, recording the highest death toll in 16 years. Michigan State Police released data on Friday showing that traffic crashes statewide claimed 1,131 lives last year, which is an increase of 48 from the 1,083 traffic crash deaths recorded in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Virginia State
Paw Paw, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Paw Paw, MI
95.3 MNC

One person killed in crash, Michigan’s Constantine Township

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Michigan’s Constantine Township. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department says that a 20 year-old Dowagiac man was pronounced dead at the scene on Youngs Prairie Road. It’s believed the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday when the vehicle...
DOWAGIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Trucks#Sentencing#Michigan State Police#Truck Drivers
WWMTCw

Missing Allegan County teen found

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A 19-year-old reported missing in Allegan County who may have been endangered was found Friday, hours after investigators asked the public to help look for the teen. Jay Patmos, 19, of Hamilton, was last seen Thursday. He was found safe before 2 p.m. Friday, according to...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Deadly crashes reach 16-year record high in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - In nearly every category, deaths in crashes have increased significantly, according to the Michigan State Police. “June, July, August are by far our biggest months for traffic crashes and fatal traffic crashes,” Genesee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nicholas Walleman said. With all the bells and...
MICHIGAN STATE
whtc.com

Five injured in head-on school bus, car crash in Allegan County

ALLEGAN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Five people were taken to area hospitals and M-89 in Allegan was shut down for nearly three hours Thursday morning after a head-on crash between an Allegan Area Educational Service Agency (AESA) school bus and a car. According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department,...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox17

86-year-old Kentwood woman dies in accidental drowning

KENTWOOD, Mich. — An elderly Kentwood resident has died in an accidental drowning Thursday night. The Kentwood Police Department says it happened near Eastern Avenue and 59th Street after 10 p.m. The victim is described as an 86-year-old resident of a nearby elderly care facility. We’re told she died...
KENTWOOD, MI
US 103.1

Video Shows 12-Year-Old Robbing Michigan Gas Station at Gunpoint

A 12 year-old boy was caught earlier this week on surveillance video robbing a gas station at gunpoint in Van Buren County. This surveillance video is so crazy. It shows the boy standing in line waiting to confront the store clerk. He walks up to the counter and points a gun at the clerk and says "put the money in the bag." The clerk was obviously in disbelief and said "are you serious?" He then points the gun at the ceiling, fires off a round, and replies "yeah." She gives him $5,000 and he calmly walks out of the gas station.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Search for possibly armed man in South Haven stretches into third day

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Police Department authorized warrants Thursday for the suspect involved in making threats while possibly armed. Benjamin Ewart, 34, threatened a stranger who pulled into his driveway while possibly armed with a gun Tuesday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred at Ewart's home...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
WWMTCw

Suspects part of large crime ring lead deputies on chase

GALIEN, Mich. — Liquor, cigarettes, and money were all taken from Oak Dairy convenience store located on Stateline Road in Niles after the front door window was broken into Wednesday. Deputies from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to the store where the alarm went off. The city...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Multiple suspects arrested on felony drug charges in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Three suspects were arrested on various felony drug charges following a traffic stop in Benton Harbor and two search warrants in Benton Township on Thursday, according to the Southwest Enforcement Team (SWET). During the traffic stop, a 36-year-old Benton Township woman was arrested on four felony...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wtvbam.com

Dowagiac man dies in Thursday morning St. Joseph County crash

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A 20-year-old Dowagiac man was killed early Thursday morning in a St. Joseph County one vehicle crash. Sheriff Mark Lillywhite reports the crash took place on Youngs Prairie Road near Harder Road at about 4:30 a.m.. It was determined following an investigation that the...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMTCw

12-year-old fires gun, robs Hartford gas station, police say

HARTFORD, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy fired a warning shot and robbed several thousand dollars from a Van Buren County gas station, but was quickly caught, police said. The Hartford Police Department received a call at about 3:52 p.m. Wednesday that there was an armed robbery at the Marathon gas station on East Main Street, said Lt. Michael Prince.
HARTFORD, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy