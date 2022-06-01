ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Another Notch In The Diablo Belt: Diablo Immortal Arrives Thursday

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05cAaN_0fwk6E8900
Property of Blizzard Entertainment

By BeccaWolf

January of 1997 would be a life-changing time for gamers. Blizzard North would develop and publish a new game under the Blizzard Entertainment label that would become the king mention among RPG players for decades to come. Please welcome to the stage: DIABLO!

Released on January 1, 1997, the original title Diablo would not only bring a whole new level to the RPG world as we knew it at the time, but it would also breathe life into an avid and dedicated fan base. During its introduction, the original Diablo title was not expected to make much of a splash. It was expected to merely hit the waves and disappear among other similar game genre titles, offering many themes found in other games, with much more in-depth character development required and complicated menus (to the non-player eye). But it did not. According to Blizzard Entertainment, the title sold 500,000 copies by April 1997 and 750,000 by June, making it the most successful game release of the first six months of that year. By November 1997, that number passed a million units sold. To this day, all versions continue to sell copies and inspire new RPG players every year!

Now, with numbers like that, it would seem only right to keep pumping out title after title, right? Using the fandom to make that quick cash? Well, Blizzard, a god among gaming companies, decided that was not the case. Instead, it opted to leave the Diablo title hanging and gave birth to another major fan favorite among older players, StarCraft. Fans would regularly cry out for news on the Diablo titles, begging for more, with Blizzard kept hush on whether or not they would ever revive the game at all, with only one DLC being released in November of '97. In the year 2000, they heeded the call, releasing statements in late 1999 about a game release that would rock the gaming world. A release officially announced Diablo II at the beginning of 2000, to be released on June 29 to rave reviews. It also went from RPG (Role Playing Game) to RPGMMO (Role-playing games combined with massively multiplayer online features). For those keeping track, this was only two titles for the major franchise, and the second sold at a speed nearly rivaling light. It sold 184,000 units on its very first day! By its second week, it had sold globally one million units. By one and a half months, it had sold 2 million copies and, like its predecessor, continues to sell to this day. It also only got one DLC title Lord of Destruction, on June 27, 2001.

To add to Blizzard's already astounding success, the company released another major MMO. It again dominated the online gaming world in 2004, when it gave birth to the World of Warcraft (WoW) universe, bringing the major RPG originally titled Warcraft: Orcs and Humans to the online genre. It became one of the largest titles in history for the MMO genre and, to this day, is considered by most major gaming forums, such as IGN or Game Informer, to be the most popular and immersive game to have ever crossed into MMO. WoW would take center stage with Blizzard for the next several years, with no real acknowledgment of any further work on any new Diablo titles. However, in 2012, Diablo III hit the shelves on May 15, selling 3.5 million copies in the first 24 hours and 12 million copies by the end of the year, winning it two titles that year. The first was best selling game of the year for 2012. Impressive, to be sure. However, the second was best selling PC game of all time, and since it has only fallen two spots, still holding on to 3rd place tightly with no end in sight. Like one and two, this title also received only one expansion in the form of Reapers of Souls on March 25, 2014.

Now, eight years later, Blizzard aims to move outside of its PC kingdom and begin domination of the mobile gaming industry! That's right! Immortal is a free-to-play mobile device game, though Blizzard assures players that those with a battle.net account will still be able to cross-play regardless of the game's intended platform. They also remind PC players that due to the mobile format, they may find their experience a little less comfortable on another device. However, it is assured the game quality in cross-play will be equal to the original mobile experience. New features include the removal of class-related items (such as mana for magic users) instead of having a cool-down system in place, with times ranging from 8-15 seconds depending on the skill and its power. This means skills of larger effect will have higher times than minor casting. Similar to most mobile games, the trailer shows amazing graphics in the form of cutscenes, but gameplay is an overview third person. This will prove no challenge to fans of the series as Diablo has always maintained a 3rd person aerial view, though the menu setup appears to be a little less complicated to accommodate the tap play design. In-game purchases will be available, though Blizzard has assured these will be totally optional through several statements. Nothing in the pay-to-play store will be required to see the storyline through to its conclusion and merely more for character customization than enhancing skills or ability in play. One can assume, though it is unconfirmed, that some form of alliance or claim can be joined or created in order to run in a group as opposed to solo, with friends being able to be added to ensure you can play with personal friends as well.

All in all, it seems to be set for success from the massive fandom of the title alone, not to mention widespread advertising across both online and television media, leaving fans and new players alike foaming at the mouth in online forums awaiting its release. It is another notch in the very impressive Blizzard belt, and Diablo itself, with the franchise only holding three titles to date that have kept fans playing for 25 constant years, singing their praises every step of the way, reinventing characters over and over again to keep reliving each one in a cycle of appreciation that can only be called miraculous. We look forward to seeing how this new installment measures up, and I, for one, already have it set to download upon release. Hope to see you there!

Be sure to take some time to peruse the other amazing content we have to offer and until next time! BeccaWolf signing off!

Comments / 1

Related
PC Gamer

Report: The Silent Hill-like horror game Abandoned is in disarray

Work on the game, which was recently delayed and currently has no ETA, is reportedly stalled. Abandoned made a big splash when it came to light last year with a teaser that had many Silent Hill fans convinced that it was in fact a revival of Silent Hills (opens in new tab), the cancelled Hideo Kojima project. But it's been a rough ride ever since, as the promised release of a playable demo fell through; in March, developer Blue Box Studios deleted most of its tweets, leading some followers to believe that the project had been quietly cancelled.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

During today's PlayStation State of Play, Capcom unveiled a trailer for Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in the company's beloved fighting franchise. The game was announced earlier this year alongside a brief teaser trailer and a new logo that fans really did not like. However, today we got to see some actual gameplay footage for the title. The footage looks wildly different from what we've seen in previous Street Fighter games, with a much bigger emphasis on story elements. The game will be launching next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, but a specific date has not been announced beyond 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Believe it or not, Diablo Immortal is better than Diablo

It’s impossible to talk about Diablo Immortal without mentioning the moment that’s defined it for years. When the game, which launches this week, was announced at Blizzcon in 2018, it was met with a hostile reaction from attendees. During a Q&A, one fan asked if the game would be available to play on PC. When principal game designer Wyatt Cheng confirmed it would be a mobile exclusive, the crowd booed prompting Cheng to drop a confused response that now has its own Know Your Meme page.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Immortal#Mobile Game#Mmo#Video Game#Beccawolf#Diablo
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Welcomes Future Trunks to the Present

Future Trunks has earned his place as one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball history, with the son of Bulma and Vegeta playing a major role in the Goku Black Arc of Dragon Ball Super. While Future Trunks' current status is up in the air, returning to a future that no longer exists, that isn't stopping fans from creating new cosplay as the Trunks of the present is set to make an appearance in the next movie of the Shonen franchise.
COMICS
ComicBook

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games for June 2022 Announced

Prior to the start of the new month within the coming day, Microsoft has today revealed the free titles that will be joining Xbox Live's Games with Gold service over the course of June 2022. Even though Xbox Game Pass is the predominant subscription service that Microsoft focuses on nowadays, Games with Gold continues to receive new games each and every month. In June 2022, that trend will be continuing with two new titles becoming available to download starting tomorrow.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

First Look At Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Ride, The Signature Super Nintendo World Attraction At Universal Studios Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. 3-2-1 GO! Universal Studios Hollywood today offered the first look at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, which will be the signature ride for its forthcoming all-new immersive land: Super Nintendo World. Like its counterpart in Japan, Universal’s first stateside Super Nintendo World will feature Bowser’s Castle, the dungeon of which will house the Mario Kart ride. The premise is simple, according to the press materials, but designed to be equally challenging to guests of all ages, regardless of gaming experience: “As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
FIFA
NME

‘Tell Me Why’ is free on both Xbox and PC

Dontnod Entertainment’s episodic adventure game Tell Me Why is free to download on Xbox and PC for the month. The PC version is available to download via the Microsoft Store or Steam, with the giveaway being a part of the Pride Month celebration. Tell Me Why features a transgender protagonist, Tyler Anson, with Dontnod referring to expert groups to ensure authentic LGBT representation within the title.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Reveals First Free Game for July 2022

Sony has announced the first free game that it will be giving away as part of PlayStation Plus in July 2022. At this point in time, June 2022's games haven't even gone live for PS Plus subscribers, which makes this reveal from Sony for next month quite surprising. However, the reason for this announcement is due to the fact that the game in question that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in July is also releasing within this same month.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes Popular Shooter Free

Epic Games Store has officially revealed its new free video game for the week as Wolfenstein: The New Order. The 2014 shooter developed by MachineGames was fairly popular at release and received largely positive reviews, and now anyone with an Epic Games Store account can grab it for themselves for free until around this time next week.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocono Update

Dungeons & Dragons Campaign Still Going Strong After 40 Years

Dungeon and Dragons (DnD) campaigns can be exciting, emotional, and extremely long, but no game compares to Robert Wardhaugh's 40-year-long DnD adventure. DnD has catapulted into the mainstream with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Big Bang Theory, and Stranger Things. There are over 50 million players worldwide and counting since 2020, according to Wizards of The Coast. Robert Wardhaugh has been running his campaign for 40 years, according to PC Gamer. His game has been running since 1982, officially making it the longest-lasting DnD game in history. What began as a hobby became a life commitment.
SVG

Final Fantasy Is Now Star Wars Canon

Even though Disney purchased the franchise and essentially restarted the entire expanded universe, the "Star Wars" franchise is full of lore and an extensive history. Over the last decade, "Star Wars" fans have been treated to a multitude new properties — video games, spin-off films, TV series, and more — that have added extra layers to the sci-fi juggernaut's galaxy and its inhabitants. Apparently, these deeper dives into the universe in "Star Wars" aren't only rife with established in-world tropes or callbacks to older films — other IP have also joined the canon.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

New Call Of Duty Trailer Has Everyone Questioning Reality

Last week, "Call of Duty" fans got the news they'd been waiting for when Infinity Ward officially announced the impending release date of "Modern Warfare 2." Though some gamers are still skeptical of whether or not the new iteration can recapture the excitement of the original "MW2," the presence of fan favorite characters like Ghost and Soap has still piqued the interest of longtime fans. Now, a new teaser trailer for the upcoming game has dropped, and the visuals contained therein are seriously shocking some fans.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Rockstar Games Insider Teases Imminent Reveal of "New Project"

A Rockstar Games insider has teased the reveal of a brand new game. Rockstar Games has been rather quiet regarding its next game since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018. It was the first brand-new game the developer had released in five years, with the prior game being Grand Theft Auto V. Rockstar is still riding the Grand Theft Auto V wave with re-releases, new content updates, and so forth, but fans are beginning to grow impatient as they look toward the future. Even Red Dead Online fans are growing annoyed as the game stopped receiving noteworthy updates over a year ago.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Buy a PS5 and gaming monitor combo at Dell and save $450

With stock shortages still being a relative problem when trying to find a PlayStation 5, this bundle from Dell is a good opportunity to pick one up if you need a whole gaming setup. With a monitor, the PS5 disc version, Gran Turismo 7, and an extra red DualSense controller, Dell offers you the bundle for just $1,295, down from $1,745, making it one of the best PlayStation deals you’re going to find today.
RETAIL
NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Diablo Immortal feels uncomfortably mercenary

Diablo Immortal’s announcement upset a lot of fans of the franchise who felt a mobile version of their beloved game would come at the expense of a more traditional Diablo gaming experience. After a short time with the game ahead of its release on June 2nd (though the game has been rolling out early in some regions today), I found two things to be true. The first is that Blizzard has created a game that admirably captures the look and feel of a traditional Diablo game. The second is that Immortal is also a game designed to extract the most money out of its players.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sega is making another mini Mega Drive, now with CD games

It looks like the mini console trend isn’t over quite yet. Sega has announced a sequel to its miniature Mega Drive (otherwise known as the Sega Genesis), and this one will feature both cartridge games and titles from the Mega CD add-on. In total, the tiny console will feature 50 built-in games, including the likes of Silpheed, Shining Force CD, Sonic the Hedgehog CD, Virtua Racing, and Shining in the Darkness.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
3K+
Followers
202
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy