ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

With budget season approaching, Pennsylvania business leaders want a corporate tax cut

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OocsQ_0fwk2MKn00

A new analysis by Ballotpedia sheds light on the geysers of cash in Pennsylvania politics.

By Justin Sweitzer

Business leaders from all corners of the state are putting pressure on members of the General Assembly to pass a “significant reduction” to the state’s corporate tax rate roughly one month out from the state’s June 30 budget deadline.

In a recent letter to state lawmakers, nearly 50 chambers of commerce from across the state urged lawmakers to reduce the state’s 9.99 percent Corporate Net Income Tax rate, which is among one of the highest rates in the country.

“Our excessively high CNI puts us at a competitive disadvantage, acting as a roadblock to attracting new talent and new business opportunities while stifling investment and economic growth,” the chamber leaders wrote.

Lowering the state’s corporate tax rate has long been a priority for Pennsylvania business leaders, with Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry President Gene Barr telling City & State earlier this year that a corporate tax cut is needed to attract businesses and keep workers in the state.

Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has proposed cutting the state’s Corporate Net Income Tax rate to 6.99 percent, with a path to getting it down to 4.99 percent in his most recent executive budget proposal. In past years, Wolf had looked to pair a corporate tax cut with a measure to try and prevent companies from shifting taxes out of the state, but Wolf has so far been unable to garner support for that plan, causing him to drop the effort to enact so-called combined reporting requirements this year.

Lowering the state’s corporate tax rate has widespread, bipartisan support among state lawmakers, with the state House approving a bill to immediately cut the state’s CNIT rate to 8.99 percent. That legislation passed with a 195-8 vote in April, though it has yet to be taken up in the state Senate.

Wolf’s office appears to favor including other corporate tax code changes in any conversations centered around the state’s Corporate Net Income Tax.

“Any changes to the CNIT rate must be discussed as part of a larger modernization of CNIT as proposed by the governor and introduced as HB 2510, which the governor supports and would be more equitable for Pennsylvania businesses while making our state a more attractive place to do business,” administration spokesperson Elizabeth Rementer said.

When the dust settles from this year’s round of state budget negotiations, business leaders are hoping that their push for a corporate tax overhaul will have made a difference in Harrisburg – and do so without any other broad tax policy reforms.

“We ask that you help to move our economy in the right direction by supporting a material reduction in the CNI without demanding objectionable tax policy changes that would diminish the benefits of a rate reduction, such as ceding near-limitless subjective taxing authority to our Department of Revenue, the business leaders wrote. “We can no longer afford to lose our precious talent and billions of dollars in new business investment to other more competitive states.”

Justin Sweitzer is a reporter for City & State Pa., where this story first appeared .

The post With budget season approaching, Pennsylvania business leaders want a corporate tax cut appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 5

Kathy Fuller-Ball
3d ago

what about the taxpayers we are the ones that should & need tax breaks NOT corporations

Reply
6
E 2019
3d ago

How about cutting our taxes and let it trickle down to the business.....

Reply(1)
6
Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2,000 Payments to Pennsylvanians

Gov. Tom Wolf called on Pennsylvania’s General Assembly to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians. “I first introduced this plan four months ago,” said Gov....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Lowest-earning counties in Pennsylvania

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Tax#Executive Budget#Income Tax#Tax Cut#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Justin Sweitzer Business#The General Assembly#Cni#City State#Democrat
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates

State Sen. Elder Vogel, R-Beaver, who chairs the Senate Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee, said Thursday that his bill will “modernize” Pennsylvania’s dog law and “ensure it is being executed as it was intended.” The post Proposal to ‘modernize’ Pa. dog law, increase fees, gains support from Ag officials, advocates appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

An obscure provision in Pennsylvania law could create roadblocks to expanding the state’s high-speed internet

Federal officials want the money to benefit publicly-owned networks, but Pa. law gives phone companies a “virtual veto.”. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. An obscure provision tucked into Pennsylvania law nearly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania to invest nearly $2 million in new baby formula manufacturer

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - Pennsylvania will invest close to $2 million in a new baby manufacturer. "By Heart" is the first new FDA-registered formula manufacturer in 15 years. According to Governor Tom Wolf, the money will help the company complete its canning line and dry blend area in its new facility in Reading. Gov. Wolf said it will create dozens of jobs and should help ease the formula shortage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Sen. Mastriano shares documents, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 committee | Friday Coffee

Good Friday Morning, Fellow Seekers. Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano has shared documents, and agreed to an interview, with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to a published report. The Franklin County state senator’s cooperation came to light after Politico obtained a submission that includes documents about Mastriano busing pro-Trump protesters to Washington […] The post Pa. Sen. Mastriano shares documents, agrees to interview with Jan. 6 committee | Friday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Humane Society report finds problem breeders in Pa. and beyond | Five for the Weekend

The 10th annual "Horrible Hundred" report was first published by the Humane Society of the United States in 2013 to "warn consumers about common problems at puppy mills and puppy-selling dealers and push for new legislation and stronger enforcement of humane laws." The post Humane Society report finds problem breeders in Pa. and beyond | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Can Mastriano make voters re-register?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state’s most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone re-register if they want to vote again. The concept flatly violates federal law, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy