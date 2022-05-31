Add new comment

Ronnie Hawkins, the Arkansas-born Canadian musician that helped to shape the face of American music passed away at the age of 87 early this morning. Over the years, Hawkins built a reputation on both sides of the border with his larger-than-life stage presence and booming voice. However, one of his most important contributions to the music world was his gift for discovering and nurturing young musicians. Many members of his backing band, The Hawks, went on to find success.
“That’s the way things could be, back in the day,” says Ben Fong-Torres, explaining how he grabbed Jim Morrison for what turned out to be the Doors frontman’s last-ever interview after bumping into him at a friend’s apartment in the summer of 1971. More from Rolling...
Creedence Clearwater Revival were responsible for some of the most timeless and beloved music within the rock & roll lexicon during their four short years as an active band. The group’s expert blending of diverse styles – including country, blues, roots music, soul, southern rock, among others – was a forerunner to the Americana genre, and endeared their work to generations of listeners and continues to do so today.
Some artists have their claim to fame cemented by the work they’ve made. For others, it’s through the influence they’ve had on their style of choice. For Ronnie Hawkins, who died on Sunday, it was a little of both. Hawkins was known for his long career as a rockabilly singer — and for playing Bob Dylan in Dylan’s 1978 film Renaldo and Clara.
A multi-faceted composer for nearly 70 years, Burt Bacharach’s music has endured through major hits crossing most genres of music, in addition to film scores and more, working with a collection of collaborators, particularly the late lyricist Hal David (1921-2012), earlier on in his career. Born Burt Freeman Bacharach...
As you may have heard, St. Vincent is on the Jack Antonoff-produced Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack, which is basically a bunch of today’s artists covering hits from the ’60s and ’70s. We’ve already heard the album’s lead single — Tame Impala and Diana Ross’ “Turn Up The Sunshine.” Now we get to hear St. Vincent reimagine Lipps Inc.’s 1980 disco classic “Funkytown.”
Comments / 0