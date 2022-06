No. 1 - South Florida is in store for what could be a very wet weekend due to what could be the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Potential Tropical Cyclone One formed Thursday and is expected to bring heavy rainfall and possible flooding to South Florida. The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for parts of South Florida until further notice, including the Florida Keys and portions of the west coast as well as both Miami-Dade and Broward counties while including a Flood Watch is in effect for coastal Miami-Dade and a Flood Advisory for Broward. If it develops into a tropical storm, which forecasters said is possible, it would be named Alex. At this time, it looks like more a rain impact than a wind impact, but that rain could be very heavy on Friday and Saturday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO