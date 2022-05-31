ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BET Awards 2022: Color, Color Everywhere Dominated the BET Awards 2021 Red Carpet

BET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe timing of the BET Awards 2022 is a perfect time to play with color. One can only imagine what will grace this red carpet at this year's show. But in 2021, we saw stars take...

www.bet.com

Footwear News

Shakira Brings Y2K Style Inspo to the Red Carpet in Red Ribbon Top, Skinny Jeans & Towering Stiletto Boots for NBCU Upfront

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira kept it casual on the red carpet today for NBCUniversal Upfront in New York. For the media presentation event, the 45-year-old channeled a mid-Y2K vibe with her skinny jeans and casual on-the-clock ensemble. She posed for the camera in a red strapless top with a semi-sweetheart neckline. The shirt featured pleated detailing with overlapping materials and a long ribbon that draped down her front side. She matched the cropped top with a...
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox Rocks Low-Plunging Black Dress With Machine Gun Kelly At BBMAs

Megan Fox was a beacon of light at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on May 15. The gorgeous actress walked alongside her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, on the red carpet outside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wearing a figure-hugging black dress with a super low-plunging neckline. She accessorized with long black gloves, clear pumps and one ring by Loree Rodkin. Both gloves featured a beaded flower stem and leaves growing up their sleeves with the actual flower portion jutting off the gloves and covering her shoulders. The Transformers star’s hair was straight, and she rocked fringed bangs.
Footwear News

Diddy’s Daughters, Dove Cameron and More Red Carpet Arrivals at the Billboard Music Awards

Billboard’s Music Awards 2022 took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night, honoring the biggest stars in the music industry. Hosted by Diddy, the ceremony will award top honors to stars including Drake, Olivia Rodrigo and Kanye West. The evening also features numerous performances, including Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Miranda Lambert, Travis Scott and Mary J. Blige — who will receive the Billboard Icon Award.
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Pops Up With the "French Blue" Motif

The Air Jordan 13 has been fairly active with its releases thus far in 2022. We’ve seen the high-cut model arrive in various palettes including “Court Purple” and “Del Sol” schemes, and it has elected to borrow a classic “French Blue” theme. Jordan...
Footwear News

After Getting Married in DMB, Rihanna Welcomes Baby Boy With ASAP Rocky

Click here to read the full article. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. According to TMZ, the fashion icon officially gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. The Fenty founder debuted her baby bump back in January with a maternity shoot alongside Rocky. Riri bared her belly proudly in a snowy setting in Harlem, New York. The “Work” singer was photographed wearing a long bright pink Chanel coat with baggy jeans and a slew of jewels. While Rocky sported an oversized denim jacket with a cream sweater, leather pants and combat boots. ...
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Accepts the Icon Award in Sparkling Multicolored Dress With Wrap-Around Sandals at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige pulled out a head-turning ensemble to accept the Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The Queen of Hip Hop and Soul was bestowed with the honor by Janet Jackson. Blige is the 11th artist to receive the Icon Award, which recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
Footwear News

Travis Barker Removes Kourtney Kardashian’s Garter Belt in Gothic Style at Wedding Party

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made things official with a grand wedding ceremony and party over the weekend. Kardashian and her new husband celebrated in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday, including Barker’s children and almost every Kardashian-Jenner. The event was a family affair, with Barker’s daughter Alabama giving fans an inside look at the event on her Instagram story. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ExtraTV (@extratv) Videos taken of the happy couple show Travis kneeling before Kourtney, practicing the age-old tradition of garter removal while she beams at the crowd. Another video...
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Sparkles in Flounced Gown & Diamonds at Variety Power of Women 2022

Click here to read the full article. Queen Latifah brought pure elegance to the red carpet for Variety‘s Power of Women: New York event on Thursday night. The “Hustle” star, who is one of the evening’s honorees, posed in a sweeping black gown for the occasion. The piece featured a an off-the-shoulder silhouette with an allover flounced texture and a floor-length hem. The actress’ look was paired with a coordinating sparkling black clutch featuring a prominent crystal buckle. Completing her outfit were layered strands of diamonds and matching drop earrings. Though her footwear wasn’t visible, it’s likely Queen Latifah’s shoes of choice...
