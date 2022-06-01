ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

Gas prices inch closer to $5 in some parts of the region

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovBvk_0fwjGagB00

MIAMI VALLEY — The average gas price in Ohio has jumped 15 cents from yesterday, according to AAA.

Wednesday the state’s average for regular gas was around $4.60, Tuesday that number was $4.45.

AAA is showing the highest average gas prices in the Miami Valley to be in Champaign County with an average of $4.62, followed by Mercer County with an average of $4.68.

In some gas stations in the Miami Valley Wednesday, gas jumped to $4.79 a gallon. GasBuddy.com reported the price jump at stations in Dayton, Clayton, Huber Heights, New Carlisle, Fairborn, Springfield, Troy, Xenia and more.

The state average for Diesel was around $5.33, a 7-cent jump from Tuesday’s $5.26.

To see gas prices in your area and where to find the lowest prices in the region visit our Pump Patrol webpage.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 24

Citizen Z
3d ago

woo hoo!! Go Joe! He's done so much for THIS country...oh wait, no he hasn't. He's done so much for other countries. Never mind

Reply
4
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

When Ohio’s average gas price could hit $5

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Predictions say average gas prices in Ohio could hit $5 within the next couple of weeks, according to a statement from GasBuddy. Ohio’s average gas price on Saturday skyrocketed to $4.80, but reports of prices at $4.99 were seen in the area, even $5.79 was spotted on Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

Easy Hikes for Beginners in Ohio

Natural beauty is everywhere in the Buckeye State and whether you're a beginner looking to get more active outside or an established hiker looking for a quick hike, all of these trails are under 3 miles and have a mostly mild terrain surface with little elevation change.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

New law requires flashing lights on Amish buggies at all times

ASHLAND — Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill earlier this week that requires Amish buggies and other animal-drawn vehicles to display a yellow flashing light while driving on public streets. Republican representatives Darrell Kick of Loudonville and Scott Wiggam, of Wooster, co-sponsored the law, House Bill 30, that is...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Carlisle, OH
County
Miami County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
City
Xenia, OH
City
Carlisle, OH
County
Mercer County, OH
City
Huber Heights, OH
Miami County, OH
Traffic
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
Champaign County, OH
Traffic
City
Springfield, OH
County
Champaign County, OH
City
Troy, OH
City
Fairborn, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Aaa#Pump Patrol#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WHIO Dayton

Multiple residential communities coming to Clayton

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton has announced the development of three residential communities in the city. The construction of the developments will begin this fall, with the hopes of them being open to occupants Spring of 2023. The three communities are the following:. Grand Villas of Clayton, a...
CLAYTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Go fishing for free one upcoming weekend in Ohio

**Related Video Above: Lots of great Spring Fishing in the Cleveland Metroparks.** CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this upcoming Father’s Day weekend. A fishing license is not necessary June 18-19 for anyone looking to catch fish in the state. However, fish size and limits do still apply, despite the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
77K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy