Gas prices inch closer to $5 in some parts of the region
MIAMI VALLEY — The average gas price in Ohio has jumped 15 cents from yesterday, according to AAA.
Wednesday the state’s average for regular gas was around $4.60, Tuesday that number was $4.45.
AAA is showing the highest average gas prices in the Miami Valley to be in Champaign County with an average of $4.62, followed by Mercer County with an average of $4.68.
In some gas stations in the Miami Valley Wednesday, gas jumped to $4.79 a gallon. GasBuddy.com reported the price jump at stations in Dayton, Clayton, Huber Heights, New Carlisle, Fairborn, Springfield, Troy, Xenia and more.
The state average for Diesel was around $5.33, a 7-cent jump from Tuesday’s $5.26.
To see gas prices in your area and where to find the lowest prices in the region visit our Pump Patrol webpage.
