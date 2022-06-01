Gas prices inch closer to $5 in some parts of the region

MIAMI VALLEY — The average gas price in Ohio has jumped 15 cents from yesterday, according to AAA.

Wednesday the state’s average for regular gas was around $4.60, Tuesday that number was $4.45.

AAA is showing the highest average gas prices in the Miami Valley to be in Champaign County with an average of $4.62, followed by Mercer County with an average of $4.68.

In some gas stations in the Miami Valley Wednesday, gas jumped to $4.79 a gallon. GasBuddy.com reported the price jump at stations in Dayton, Clayton, Huber Heights, New Carlisle, Fairborn, Springfield, Troy, Xenia and more.

The state average for Diesel was around $5.33, a 7-cent jump from Tuesday’s $5.26.

To see gas prices in your area and where to find the lowest prices in the region visit our Pump Patrol webpage.

©2022 Cox Media Group