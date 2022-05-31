ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hannibal man facing charge of distribution of a controlled substance

By Muddy River News
Cover picture for the articleHANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man faces drug charges after he unsuccessfully fled from officers in a vehicle. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle at 5:39 a.m. Sunday, May 29, in...

