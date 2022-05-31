Hannibal man facing charge of distribution of a controlled substance

Henderson County Chief Deputy, Matthew Link releases the arrest of an Oquawka, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. On Wednesday, June 1st, 2022 Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence. The Deputies knew the driver, Jason W. Parkins, age 47 to have a suspended driver’s license. Parkins was arrested for the suspended license. Upon search of the vehicle, Deputies located a glass smoking pipe and 12.5 grams of methamphetamine. Parkins was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing. Parkins is charged with Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Vehicle, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Methamphetamine. Parkin’s vehicle is also being held, subject to seizure. Parkins is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
