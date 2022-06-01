Pella Tennis Team Places 2nd at State Meet

The Twin Cedars Softball Squad devoured another Bluegrass Conference opponent on Friday this time it was Mormon Trail to a tune of 14-1 in three innings. Ali Mockenhaupt got the win going all three innings and was great at the plate going 3/3 with a double, triple and three RBI, Kisha Reed also drove in three runs. The Sabers are back today in their own invitational hosting Sigourney and Wayne. Meanwhile the baseball Sabers had a little more drama in their game as Twin Cedars scored four runs in the bottom of the 7th to walk it off 8-7. Kasey Clark got the win going five innings allowing three runs and nine strikeouts.
The PCM Softball Team fell to Perry 12-7 on Friday night. With the loss, the Mustangs fall to 3-4 overall. PCM has the weekend off and will next be in action Monday night on the road at West Marshall starting at 7:30 pm. The PCM Baseball Team’s offense was firing...
The Pleasantville Baseball team scored 34 runs combined in their doubleheader sweep Thursday night of West Central Valley, winning 14-4 and 20-10 in six innings. Trevor Daggett led the offense in game two with two triples. Up next for Pleasantville, they will travel to Coon Rapids Bayard on Saturday for a tournament.
A six-run deficit and six-error effort weren’t enough to keep the Pella softball team from coming back and walking off a winner Friday evening in an 11-10 victory for the Dutch over Newton, while the baseball team couldn’t overcome early mistakes and fell to the Cardinals 5-3. Of...
Two overtimes weren’t enough to decide a winner, but a strong effort in penalty kicks is sending the top-seeded Pella boys soccer team to the state championship game after defeating Gilbert 2-1 Friday in a state semifinals match heard live on 92.1 KRLS. In contrast to Wednesday’s rough start,...
Registration is now open for Central College’s softball camps. A youth day camp for players entering grades 3-5 will be staged June 20-24 from 9-11:45 a.m. each day. A junior high day camp for players entering grades 6-9 is set for Aug. 1-5, with daily sessions from 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. An overnight camp for top high school players entering grades 10-12 will be conducted July 31-Aug. 3.
The Melcher-Dallas Softball Squad doubled up Moravia 6-3 in day one of the Murray Invitational. The Saints took advantage of two MoHawk errors to jump on top 2-0 in the 1st inning. But Saints errors kept Moravia in it throughout. Kasyn Reed, Summer Karpan, BrieAnna Remster, Peyton Anderson, Gabriella Drummondo. Brooklyn Metz, and Hayden Branson all got at least one hit. Remster got the win going six innings allowing four hits and fanning 13 batters of the 19 she faced with one walk. The Saints are back in Murray today to continue the Mustang Invitational.
The Norwalk softball and baseball teams both won walk-off thrillers vs. Oskaloosa Friday night in Little Hawkeye Conference action at the Norwalk Sports Complex. In a game heard on KNIA-KRLS.com, the Warrior softball team defeated the Indians 3-2 in eight innings on pinch-runner Savannah Welch’s head-first slide into home plate. With runners on second and third and one out, Welch dashed home on Taylor Condon’s ground ball to third and narrowly beat the tag of Osky catcher Olivia Gordon to end an exciting, error-free contest.
The newly minted class 4A #14 Knoxville Softball Squad suffered its first loss of the season in a 6-2 setback to Centerville on Friday. The Redettes struck first in the bottom of the 2nd, but Knoxville responded with two of its own in the top of the 3rd and the score remained tied until the 5th when Centerville plated four runs to re-take the lead it would never give up. Despite getting 11 hits on the night, the Panthers stranded 13 runners on base which nullified three Centerville errors. Jadyn Streigle pitched six innings and took the loss, striking out seven, both her and Ashlyn Finarty went 3/4 at the plate. On the other side of Centerville, the baseball Panthers swept the Big Reds in a double header 11-0 in a five inning blowout in game one as Luke Spaur threw a one hitter. The Panthers came back and won game two 6-4 with Niko Lacona getting the win and Dakota Ramsey the save. Both Panther teams are off until Tuesday with Softball hosting Bondurant-Farrar and baseball playing Gilbert at Principle Park.
A rocky start turned into a golden finish for the Pella boys soccer team, as the Dutch defeated Spencer 2-1 in an overtime state quarterfinals thriller heard live on 92.1 KRLS Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers broke away from a Dutch corner kick in the 11th minute to take an early...
In a season that is becoming the norm, the Twin Cedars Softball Squad, while being forced to go the distance Thursday still dominated a conference opponent defeating Seymour 7-0. Coach Zack Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports the offense took a while to get going but when it did the night ended with 11 hits led by Rylee Dunkin going 3/4 with a triple and three RBI and two stolen bases. Grace Bailey was again her spectacular self getting the win on just four hits and mowing down 11 Seymour batters. On the baseball side, the Sabers won a wild 18-11 game keyed by Devin Clark going 4/4 with three stolen bases. Kasey Clark got the win going five innings allowing three runs on nine strikeouts. Both Saber squads come back home to face Mormon Trail tonight.
The Norwalk softball team swept a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader at Pella Wednesday night, winning by scores of 6-0 in game one and 10-2 in the night cap, which was broadcast by KNIA3. Game one was a scoreless pitchers’ duel between Norwalk’s Zadie Wadle and Pella’s Ella Corbin until the...
The Indianola baseball team swept Pella Christian in a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Wednesday night, winning game one 18-3 in four innings and game two 9-0 heard live on 94.3 KNIA. Game one saw the Indians score a pair of runs in the first inning to take a lead, then...
Pella and Norwalk each took one game of a baseball doubleheader last night to open Little Hawkeye Conference play. The Dutch rallied to win the opener 10-6, while the Warriors dominated the nightcap 10-2, which was heard live on 92.1 KRLS. Norwalk jumped out to a 4-0 lead in game...
The Indianola softball team grabbed their first two wins of the season to open Little Hawkeye Conference play with a sweep of Class 2A’s #7 ranked Pella Christian Wednesday night. The Indians won the first game 7-5, before going on to win 17-6 in the second game of the doubleheader that was heard live on the KRLS3 stream at KNIAKRLS.com.
The Mustangs of Dallas Center-Grimes swept the Indianola boys and girls of summer Friday night, the Indians softball team falling 7-3, and the baseball squad falling 4-3 in a game heard live on 94.3 KNIA. Indianola baseball scored a run in the first inning off of an RBI single from...
It was a double Saints win over Moulton-Udell on Thursday as the softball squad took down the Eagles 9-1 and the baseball squad routed Moulton-Udell 15-3. In the softball game the Saints broke open a close game in the 7th with five runs nursing a 4-1 lead. Peyton Anderson and BrieAnna Remster combined for five RBI with home runs. Saydi Benz got the win going six innings allowing one run on seven hits and striking out two. In the baseball game it was the Owen Suntken Show at the plate as he went 3/4 with six RBI including a double. Tristan Bennett got the win only going 2/3 of an inning. The Saints Softball Squad heads to the Murray Invitational this weekend.
The Pella Christian softball team bounced back from a sweep on Wednesday to pick up a big 3-2 road win at Colfax-Mingo to even their record at .500 on Thursday night. It would be the Tigerhawks who would get the scoring started in the bottom of the third inning as a single followed by another single two batters late put the Eagles in 1-0 hole. It didn’t take long for the Eagles to respond as in the top of the fourth inning Emri Agre, Faith Kacmarynski, and Natalie Harrill would all come in to score to give Pella Christian a 3-1 lead. Colfax-Mingo wouldn’t go away easily however, plating another run in the bottom of the fourth to pull within one, but neither team would score in the final three frames as the Eagles grabbed the narrow victory. Senior Alexa Dunsbergen grabbed the win in the circle for Pella Christian as she threw all seven innings, scattering two runs on just three hits while striking out three with no walks.
Truman Road, between Clark and Prairie Streets in Pella, will close to through traffic starting Monday, June 6th at 6:00 a.m. while repairs are made. The road is expected to reopen by Wednesday, June 8th. Contact the Pella Public Works Department at 628-1601 with questions.
The Mahaska/Marion Women, Land, & Legacy will host Martha McFarland, operator of Hawkeye Buffalo & Cattle Ranch, on Saturday, June 25 at the Knoxville Library from 10:30 am-12:00 pm. Registration will take place starting at 10:00 am. The event is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required as space is limited. Women, Land & Legacy (WLL) is a USDA education and outreach program working locally to empower female landowners and farmers to be agents of positive change in their communities through active participation, educational sessions & networking opportunities.
Comments / 0