ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Document shows the 42 questions jurors answered when finding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable of defamation

By Bill Bostock,Kelsey Vlamis
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VHC3E_0fwiEu9u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVRHo_0fwiEu9u00
Johnny Depp is seen in Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 26, 2022.

MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • The jury on Depp-Heard case found both liable of defamation Wednesday after six weeks of testimony.
  • Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation in 2019, saying she damaged his career with a 2018 essay.
  • The court released a 42-question form for the jurors, which was queried on Tuesday.

The jurors who found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation on Wednesday were given a list of specific questions to help them decide.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019 after she published an essay the previous year in which she said she was the victim of domestic abuse.

The piece did not name Depp, but his lawyers say Depp's livelihood was damaged by the essay as it was clearly about him. In turn, Heard has countersued Depp's team, saying they defamed her and damaged her career.

The six-week long trial at Fairfax County Court, in Fairfax, Virginia, finished with closing statements from both sides on Friday.

The jury deliberated for less than three days before reaching a verdict on Wednesday, finding both actors liable of defamation against the other. They awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard and awarded Heard $2 million from Depp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkW5D_0fwiEu9u00
A screenshot of the form given to jurors on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard by Fairfax County Court.

Fairfax County Court

Last week, as the trial was ending, Fairfax County Court published a 42-question form to guide their thinking.

All the questions revolve around whether Depp has proven that he was defamed by Heard's 2018 essay, which was published by The Washington Post.

Although public interest of the trial has revolved around the lurid and personal claims made by each side about the Heard and Depp's relationship and personalities, the document is focused on narrow legal points of defamation law.

Most questions hone in on a series of statements and asks them whether they were published, whether they referred to specific people, and whether their meanings are defamatory: three legal thresholds required to prove if defamation took place.

Read the full list of questions here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9Ey8_0fwiEu9u00
A screenshot of the form given to jurors on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard by Fairfax County Court.

Fairfax County Court

As Insider's Ashley Colman reported , the jury has expressed confusion about the form and how they are supposed to establish whether Heard has defamed Depp.

The questionnaire focuses on whether the title of the Washington Post article could be defamatory, rather than its contents, which confused jurors.

Judge Penny Azcarate told the jury that they should only consider whether the headline — "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change" —  is false.

The document also asked the jury to say how much Depp deserves in financial damages if he wins. Depp's team is seeking $50 million.

In a last-ditch attempt to help their case, Depp's attorneys asked Azcarate to strike part of closing arguments made by Heard's lawyers, saying the remarks were inappropriate. The judge declined to take up the motion.

Heard's attorney Benjamin Rottenborn said Friday that a verdict against Heard would be a deflating message to "every victim of domestic abuse everywhere."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Kim Gee
3d ago

if the abuse was real she never would have married him so she's a lier has been a lier her whole life and don't forget amber played a huge role killing her BFF when she was 16 also has other abuse charges on her prior Johnny never had any priors.

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Amber Heard Shock: Johnny Depp's Ex Reportedly Could End Up In Jail If Convicted Of Perjury After Admitting She Hasn't Donated Divorce Money, Lied At UK High Court

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal battle continues years after their divorce. Legal experts believed she might face a perjury probe, but if charged and convicted, she could end up behind bars. Amber Heard Allegedly Committed Perjury After Lying In U.K. Court. The Aquaman star took the stand Monday, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Fans Berating Daughter Lily-Rose Amid Amber Heard Trial — Find Out Why!

Johnny Depp's fans have been throwing their support behind the A-lister since the start of his headline making trial against his ex-wife — and they're wondering why his daughter isn't doing the same.Apart from trolling Amber Heard for her confusing testimony and taking over the #IStandWithAmberHeard, Johnny's fans seemed to take it one step too far when they went after Lily-Rose Depp for not publicly backing her dad.The 22-year-old model hasn't posted on social media since before the defamation trial began weeks ago, and according to Johnny's fans, her lack of posts supporting her dad is unacceptable. “You post your...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr attacked for take on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial: ‘Not a single man defended her’

Donald Trump Jr has been attacked for his take on the defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. “Maybe the most telling part of the Amber Turd trial is that not a single man seems to have come out in her defense saying she’s great,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on 28 May. The former president’s son’s remarks sparked backlash on the platform, with critics condemning the fact that he felt the need to weigh in at all. “All this medieval play was lacking, was a court jester,” one Twitter user responded. Another said, “men love having a woman...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Attorneys#Domestic Violence#Getty#Fairfax County Court
The Independent

Piers Morgan says it’s ‘hard to imagine a bigger humiliation for Amber Heard’ after Johnny Depp’s victory

Piers Morgan was among those celebrating Johnny Depp’s defamation trial victory against Amber Heard.Depp had sued Heard for $50m (£40m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.She pursued a $100m ($80m) counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, accusing him of “orchestrating a smear campaign” against her.On Wednesday (1 June), the jury found that Depp’s ex-wife had defamed him on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has best reaction after court win – watch

Johnny Depp has been awarded $15million following the conclusion of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Following the jury awarding the damages, Johnny's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, turned to those behind her and mouthed the word: "Wow," to them. The legal team also had a team hug following the case. The jury have said that Amber Heard defamed Johnny in her accusations, saying that the Aquaman star acted with "actual malice" with her claims.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Johnny Depp Played a Random Gig in England While Waiting for Trial Verdict

Johnny Depp has marked the end of his seven-week defamation trial by performing at a gig in Sheffield. The 58-year-old surprised fans at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday night when he joined rock musician Jeff Beck on stage to perform several covers, including Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On” and John Lennon’s “Isolation”.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk weighs in on Johnny Depp trial against Amber Heard

Elon Musk weighed in on the contentious trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, saying that “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible”. Closing arguments in the defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard took place on Friday. The jury will return on Tuesday for deliberations. The proceedings began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence —...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Surprising reason Johnny Depp WON'T be in court when trial verdict is read

After weeks of high drama and intense media scrutiny, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard await the jury's verdict in their defamation case. The closing arguments were delivered on Friday after which the seven jurors were instructed to begin their legal deliberations. WATCH: Inside Johnny Depp's family life. A...
FAIRFAX, VA
Insider

Insider

439K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy