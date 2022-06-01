Document shows the 42 questions jurors answered when finding Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable of defamation

Johnny Depp is seen in Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 26, 2022. MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The jury on Depp-Heard case found both liable of defamation Wednesday after six weeks of testimony.

Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation in 2019, saying she damaged his career with a 2018 essay.

The court released a 42-question form for the jurors, which was queried on Tuesday.

The jurors who found both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation on Wednesday were given a list of specific questions to help them decide.

Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019 after she published an essay the previous year in which she said she was the victim of domestic abuse.

The piece did not name Depp, but his lawyers say Depp's livelihood was damaged by the essay as it was clearly about him. In turn, Heard has countersued Depp's team, saying they defamed her and damaged her career.

The six-week long trial at Fairfax County Court, in Fairfax, Virginia, finished with closing statements from both sides on Friday.

The jury deliberated for less than three days before reaching a verdict on Wednesday, finding both actors liable of defamation against the other. They awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard and awarded Heard $2 million from Depp.

A screenshot of the form given to jurors on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard by Fairfax County Court. Fairfax County Court

Last week, as the trial was ending, Fairfax County Court published a 42-question form to guide their thinking.

All the questions revolve around whether Depp has proven that he was defamed by Heard's 2018 essay, which was published by The Washington Post.

Although public interest of the trial has revolved around the lurid and personal claims made by each side about the Heard and Depp's relationship and personalities, the document is focused on narrow legal points of defamation law.

Most questions hone in on a series of statements and asks them whether they were published, whether they referred to specific people, and whether their meanings are defamatory: three legal thresholds required to prove if defamation took place.

Read the full list of questions here.

A screenshot of the form given to jurors on Johnny Depp v Amber Heard by Fairfax County Court. Fairfax County Court

As Insider's Ashley Colman reported , the jury has expressed confusion about the form and how they are supposed to establish whether Heard has defamed Depp.

The questionnaire focuses on whether the title of the Washington Post article could be defamatory, rather than its contents, which confused jurors.

Judge Penny Azcarate told the jury that they should only consider whether the headline — "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change" — is false.

The document also asked the jury to say how much Depp deserves in financial damages if he wins. Depp's team is seeking $50 million.

In a last-ditch attempt to help their case, Depp's attorneys asked Azcarate to strike part of closing arguments made by Heard's lawyers, saying the remarks were inappropriate. The judge declined to take up the motion.

Heard's attorney Benjamin Rottenborn said Friday that a verdict against Heard would be a deflating message to "every victim of domestic abuse everywhere."