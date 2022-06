Dr. Wayne Solon Markman, 72, while in his home, suffered a stroke and passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Born at Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Wayne was the eldest of four children of the late Dr. Daniel A. Markman and the late Iris Haffner Markman. He attended University City High School, graduated from St. Louis University and earned his DDS at University of Missouri Dental School at Kansas City. Wayne is survived by his two beloved sons Ellis Levy Markman and Perry Ross Markman, former wife Jodi Levy Markman and his sisters Elyse Ann Markman Grosz and Linda Markman Klein. He never forgot his much loved younger brother, Ellis Barry Markman, deceased 1979. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO