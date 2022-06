Wilson Bank & Trust announced today the promotion of Andy West to Vice President Loan Service and Support Manager. West will be located at the banks operation center in Lebanon. West joined WBT in 2006 and has served in a variety of roles beginning in Collections to most recently serving as the Carthage Office Manager. West is a graduate of Smith County High School and Tennessee Tech University with a Finance degree. He is also a graduate of the LSU school of banking. “I have worked closely with Andy over the past 10 years in many different capacities and cannot think of a better individual to fill this role. He is a man of high character, integrity and is a wonderful leader and example for all WBT employees.” – John Foster – Executive Vice President. West and his wife, Courtney reside in Carthage with their two children, Beckett and Keaton.

