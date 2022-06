After a long dry spell, the back-to-back PS5 restocks at Walmart and Amazon this week are a welcomed return to large retailers having console availability. But even with this availability, things are a little different when trying to get a PS5 restock these days. Amazon has introduced a new reservation system for products which are difficult to track down, starting today with the latest PS5 restock. It's not enough to have a subscription and be there when the consoles are available, you need to wait in a special new queue for your turn to make a purchase. The good news is this will likely dramatically reduce how many consoles are bought up by bots in a PS5 restock at Amazon, but as a result it'll take a little longer to actually make a purchase.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO