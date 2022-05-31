ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Motorcyclist Killed on Route 47 in Middle Twp., NJ; Unlicensed Driver Charged

By Chris Coleman
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Authorities in Cape May County say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Route 47 Sunday afternoon and the driver of that vehicle is facing a list of charges. The accident, according to the Middle Township Police Department, happened just...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

Cops: Manchester Twp., NJ, Man Charged for Kicking, Throwing Dog Against a Vehicle

A man from Ocean County has been charged with animal cruelty after cops say he was seen abusing his dog prior to a grooming appointment. The Manchester Township Police Department says they were called to Cutie Pawtootie Dog Grooming on Wednesday after a caller reported that a man, identified as 63-year-old Gary Petosa of Manchester, had allegedly been seen kicking his dog several times prior to dropping him off to be groomed.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cape May County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Middle Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Middle Township, NJ
City
Franklinville, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Accidents
Cape May County, NJ
Crime & Safety
BreakingAC

Two jailed in killing of 15-year-old Vineland boy

Two Cumberland County men are charged with murder in the killing of a Vineland teen. Anthony Torres-Sanchez, 15, was found shot in the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive at 11:45 a.m. last Thursday. Deshawn Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton, and Rohdane Watson Jr., 18, of Vineland, are charged with murder...
VINELAND, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Investigation
Rock 104.1

Linwood Police Look to Identify Suspicious Man

Is he someone up to no good, or could he just be a man out for a run?. Linwood Police apparently aren't sure, so that's why they are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they are calling "suspicious." Police say they were investigating a call about a...
LINWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Trentonian

Marlton man, 71, dies in car accident

EVESHAM – On May 29 at 10:44 a.m., the Evesham Police Department responded to the area of Hopewell Road and Deerfield Avenue for a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, it was determined that the driver – and sole occupant of one of the involved vehicles – Edward Hensley, 71, of Marlton, was deceased on scene. Two occupants of the other involved vehicle were both taken to an area hospital for minor, non-life threatening, injuries.
MARLTON, NJ
BreakingAC

Teen missing from Atlantic City

A 13-year-old girl is missing from her home in Atlantic City. Tara Connolly left home Tuesday evening and has not returned, police said. She is described as 5-foot-7, weighing about 140 pounds. She had dark brown eyes and dark brown hair. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
911K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy