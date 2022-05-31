Update: Fremont Elementary School Ventilation Project

October 22, 1945 ~ May 22, 2022 (age 76) Mary Elin Stratton, a long-time resident of Canon City, Colorado, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mary Elin was born on October 22, 1945 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Joseph and Helen (Smith) Spier. She grew up in Fargo and graduated from High School there. She married Jerry Schmallen in 1965 and they moved to Wisconsin for a time before moving to Canon City in 1972. Mary Elin worked as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell in Canon City and then with her husband, Jerry, owned and operated Canon Interiors. Mary Elin received her BA in Psychology from the University of Southern Colorado, and her Masters in Social Work from the University of Northern Colorado, all while raising her children and providing a wonderful home. She married Burt “Doc” Stratton in 1996. She worked for the Department of Human Services in Canon City for 34 years, and after retirement, volunteered at Sangre de Cristo Hospice as a social worker. She also was a devoted and loving grandmother, and was active in the First United Methodist Church in Canon City. She was a member of the Beta Zeta of ESA, and she was voted Woman of the Year for 2022. She as also a member of NAR-ANON, and served on the Board of CASA. Mary Elin loved to travel with Bert and her friends. She visited Europe, Israel, Scotland, and Ireland.

