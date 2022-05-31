ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

Update: Fremont Elementary School Ventilation Project

By Florence Citizen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is some great news to end the school year! We have been working to improve air quality and ventilation at Fremont Elementary School for a couple of years now. Most of you know this...

KKTV

Pueblo Health Department: First positive human case of tularemia in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Health Department has confirmed the first human tularemia case in 2022 in a kid. “Pueblo residents, especially those living in Pueblo West, are advised that tularemia causing bacteria may be present in some of the mammals, especially rabbits, rodents, and hares, and on the ground where these animals may be active,” Alicia Solis, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. Solis added, “Human tularemia cases are rare, but some activities may increase the risk of developing the disease. These activities may include inhaling or drinking contaminated soil or water, having direct skin contact with infected animals, or being bitten by a tick or deer fly.”
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
FOX21News.com

7 tons of trash cleared from blighted Pueblo property

PUEBLO, Colo. — A blighted property on the south side of Pueblo was given a major overhaul this month, thanks to the city’s code enforcement crew and a team of reinforcements. Over the course of two days, the team hauled six fully-loaded trailers full of trash from the...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Tom Strand announces campaign for Mayor

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs City Council President At Large has announced he is running for the Office of Mayor. Tom Strand announced his candidacy for the 2023 Mayoral election on Monday at the Firefighter Memorial at Memorial Park. According to his profile on ColoradoSprings.gov, Strand served in the U.S. Air Force as the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
District 11 Attorney Linda Stanley’s Law License Suspended

On Wednesday, June 1, the Colorado Supreme Court suspended the law license of 11th Judicial District District Attorney (DA) Linda Stanley for failing to complete the required continuing education credits required to maintain her legal status. Stanley, who is in her first term, is the DA for Chaffee, Fremont, Custer,...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Lulu Phyllis (Lakin) Bradbury

June 15, 1925 ~ May 21, 2022 (age 96) Lulu Phyllis Bradbury went to be with the Lord, on May 21, 2022, in Canon City, Colorado. She was born on June 15, 1925, and grew up in Santa Fe, New Mexico with her parents, Lulu Ida, Frank Philip Lakin, and younger brothers, Bill and Frank.
CANON CITY, CO
Marvin Lavern Bradley

March 26, 1939 ~ May 21, 2022 (age 83) Long-time Canon City resident Marvin “Marv” Bradley, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Marv was born March 26, 1939, in Dyersville, Iowa, the only child of Donald and Pearl Bradley. He...
CANON CITY, CO
Mary Elin (Spier) Stratton

October 22, 1945 ~ May 22, 2022 (age 76) Mary Elin Stratton, a long-time resident of Canon City, Colorado, passed away on May 22, 2022 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mary Elin was born on October 22, 1945 in Fargo, North Dakota, to Joseph and Helen (Smith) Spier. She grew up in Fargo and graduated from High School there. She married Jerry Schmallen in 1965 and they moved to Wisconsin for a time before moving to Canon City in 1972. Mary Elin worked as a telephone operator for Mountain Bell in Canon City and then with her husband, Jerry, owned and operated Canon Interiors. Mary Elin received her BA in Psychology from the University of Southern Colorado, and her Masters in Social Work from the University of Northern Colorado, all while raising her children and providing a wonderful home. She married Burt “Doc” Stratton in 1996. She worked for the Department of Human Services in Canon City for 34 years, and after retirement, volunteered at Sangre de Cristo Hospice as a social worker. She also was a devoted and loving grandmother, and was active in the First United Methodist Church in Canon City. She was a member of the Beta Zeta of ESA, and she was voted Woman of the Year for 2022. She as also a member of NAR-ANON, and served on the Board of CASA. Mary Elin loved to travel with Bert and her friends. She visited Europe, Israel, Scotland, and Ireland.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

‘Too close to family’: Pueblo man’s cousin survives Uvalde shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — When a gunman opened fire in a Uvalde, Texas elementary school on May 24, news of the tragic event spread quickly across the country. And it hit particularly close to one family in Pueblo. The Ramirez Family is originally from Texas. They say some of their loved ones attend Robb Elementary., where […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Bear alert for a neighborhood in the Monument area, not a major concern for Colorado Parks and Wildlife

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - An alert went out for an area in Monument on Wednesday because of a bear. However, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife aren’t concerned. “This is the El Paso County Sheriffs Office there is a bear in the Jackson Creek Subdivision area. Do not approach or attempt to feed the bear. The Monument PD recommends residents secure their doors and keep their small children and pets indoors. Monument PD is aware of the bear and do not call 911 or law enforcement unless the bear is being aggressive.”
MONUMENT, CO
Westword

Colorado Counties With the Fewest Women — and Why

According to the demography office affiliated with the state Department of Local Affairs, Colorado's growth is slowing substantially, in part because of a downturn in the state's fertility rate. On average, women in Colorado currently have 1.5 births per lifetime, below the 2.1 births per female resident needed to maintain the present population.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Pam Anderson running for Colorado Secretary of State

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another candidate is now in the running for Colorado Secretary of State. Pam Anderson currently serves as the non-partisan city clerk for the city of Wheat Ridge. She was previously the former Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder. If elected, Anderson says she wants to expand election...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Dual-branded Marriott property opens Downtown!

COLORADO SPRINGS — The dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin in. Downtown Colorado Springs, is now open for booking!. After three years of construction and delays due to the pandemic, Colorado Springs’ newest hotel is finally open for business. The dual-branded property, which sits at the corner of South Tejon and East Costilla, features on one side, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, and on the other, Element by Westin.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

