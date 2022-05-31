ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 14:33:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-06-03 21:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive...

Special Weather Statement issued for Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Preble A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE, NORTHERN UNION COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA AND CENTRAL PREBLE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL OHIO THROUGH 815 PM EDT At 747 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Richmond, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Richmond, Eaton, Centerville, Lewisburg, New Paris, West Alexandria, Abington, Eldorado, West Manchester, Spring Grove, Boston, Richmond Municipal Airport, Witts Station, Oklahoma, West Florence, Clifton, Wheatville, Kitchel and Sugar Valley. This includes the following Interstates I-70 in Indiana between mile markers 147 and 156. I-70 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Hampshire and south central and southwest Maine. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
ENVIRONMENT
Severe Thunderstorms Possible From the South Into the Mid-Atlantic

Scattered severe storms may rumble from the mid-Atlantic into the South on Thursday. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible from the mid-Atlantic into the South as a cold front makes its way across those regions late this week. The greatest potential for...
ENVIRONMENT
Tornado Watch in Effect Until 10 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central Minnesota in effect until 10 pm tonight. The watch includes Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Wright (+more) counties in Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few...
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-04 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 07:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southern New Hampshire and south central and southwest Maine. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Shackelford, Throckmorton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Callahan; Shackelford; Throckmorton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Callahan, Shackelford and southern Throckmorton Counties through 715 AM CDT At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Lake Stamford Marina to 6 miles east of Hamby. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Albany, Moran, Woodson, Fort Griffin, Ibex, Mccarty Lake, Lusk, Us- 283 Near The Callahan- Shackelford County Line, The Intersection Of Us- 283 And Ranch Road 209 and Us-180 Near The Shackelford- Stephens County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
Red Flag Warning issued for Sheep Range, Spring Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sheep Range; Spring Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 8 PM PDT/MST BOTH TODAY AND SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE SPRING MOUNTAINS AND SHEEP RANGE BELOW 6000 FEET The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM this morning to 8 PM PDT/MST this evening. A Red Flag Warning has also been issued from 9 AM to 8 PM PDT/MST Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Nevada...Fire weather zones 463 and 464 below 6000 feet. * TIMING...Gusty winds will develop late-morning, peak mid- afternoon, then gradually decrease late-afternoon and evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent in the lower elevations, and between 15 and 25 percent above 6000 feet. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Hydrologic Outlook issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 03:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Northwest Blue Mountains SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH SUNDAY WITH A RISK OF HEAVY RAIN AND LOCALIZED FLOODING Periods of moderate to heavy rain associated with showers and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday over portions of central and eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the coming days may yield up to 0.5 inches to 2 inches of rainfall, with the greatest totals in the mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington. This amount of rainfall over a rather short period of time may result in localized flooding. This will be especially true of areas that experienced heavy rain in recent days. Rivers are already running fast and high, and additional rainfall and runoff is likely to lead to rises this weekend into early next week. Flash flooding may also be a concern over and near any burn scars from wildfires over the last couple of years. Campers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts need to watch for developing showers and thunderstorms over the next several days and seek higher ground if necessary. Never camp along streams, rivers and creeks. Keep a close eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close to the water`s edge.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
Flood Warning issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 12:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Butler FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Kansas, including the following counties, Butler, Kingman, Sedgwick and Sumner. * WHEN...Until 145 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 917 AM CDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Wichita, Derby, El Dorado, Andover, Haysville, Augusta, Wellington, Park City, Valley Center, Bel Aire, Mulvane, Goddard, Rose Hill, Maize, Kingman, Clearwater, Cheney, Douglass, Sedgwick and Belle Plaine.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, Schleicher, Sutton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Kimble; McCulloch; Menard; Schleicher; Sutton; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Schleicher, northwestern Kimble, southern Coleman, southeastern Tom Green, western McCulloch, Menard, Concho and northeastern Sutton Counties through 730 AM CDT At 643 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Valera to Eden to near Eldorado. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brady, Eldorado, Menard, Eden, Melvin, Gouldbusk, Brady Lake, Lohn, Rockwood, Voss, Waldrip, Calf Creek, Leaday, Pear Valley, Doole, Ivie Reservoir Near Concho Park Marina, Stacy, Salt Gap, Valera and Millersview. This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 410 and 415. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 02:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Grande Ronde Valley; John Day Basin; Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Ochoco-John Day Highlands; Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Wallowa County SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH SUNDAY WITH A RISK OF HEAVY RAIN AND LOCALIZED FLOODING Periods of moderate to heavy rain associated with showers and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday over portions of central and eastern Washington and eastern Oregon. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms over the coming days may yield up to 0.5 inches to 2 inches of rainfall, with the greatest totals in the mountains of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington. This amount of rainfall over a rather short period of time may result in localized flooding. This will be especially true of areas that experienced heavy rain in recent days. Rivers are already running fast and high, and additional rainfall and runoff is likely to lead to rises this weekend into early next week. Flash flooding may also be a concern over and near any burn scars from wildfires over the last couple of years. Campers, hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts need to watch for developing showers and thunderstorms over the next several days and seek higher ground if necessary. Never camp along streams, rivers and creeks. Keep a close eye on children and pets to make sure they do not get too close to the water`s edge.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Noon through 8 PM MDT today, for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Cowley, Harper, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 17:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cowley; Harper; Sumner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 297 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL KANSAS COWLEY HARPER SUMNER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANTHONY, ARKANSAS CITY, ATTICA, HARPER, WELLINGTON, AND WINFIELD.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS

