Today’s best deals once again feature one of the best Macs in the market, as the 2020 model of Apple’s MacBook Air is currently on sale. You can now pick up one of these great laptops for just $900 after receiving a $100 discount representing 10 percent savings for anyone interested. This will get you a new thin and light laptop with a 13.3-inch Retina Display that will deliver amazing image quality with a whole new level of realism, sharp and clear text, colors, and more. Also, you get the power of Apple’s M1 chip, which makes this an amazing tool for creators who don’t want to pay extra for GPUs with fancy names that take way longer to render videos and other content.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 HOURS AGO