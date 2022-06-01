ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York suspends gas tax for rest of year starting Wednesday

By Marcus Solis, Derick Waller
ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qFtdx_0fwfo0KA00

Gas prices in the Tri-State area are still well above the national average, but New York drivers will get a little relief starting today.

That's because effective on June 1, New York is suspending its gas tax for the rest of the year.

The national average is now up to $4.67 a gallon, up another five cents since Tuesday.

In New York, the average is up to $4.93 a gallon.

Today the state's 16 cent per gallon gas tax is suspended through the end of the year - and some New York counties are going further.

Rockland County is capping the collection of the local gas tax at $2 a gallon, and Suffolk, Nassau and Westchester counties are setting the per-gallon cap at $3.

"Nobody expected gas to be $4 or $5 a gallon when we were budgeting," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day. "Gas was $2 a gallon, so we said, 'Okay, that's what the budget is, that's what we're going to stay within. We'll return the rest to the people.'"

The goal is to give drivers a break, but that's no guarantee.

ALSO READ | NYC officials, businesses hoping for post-COVID pandemic summer of tourism

New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.

"We hope that benefit will accrue to the individual user," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer. "We don't know if it will, because it's really up to the oil companies. We, the county, do not have leverage over the oil companies."

Still, drivers are encouraged.

"That's fantastic," Jessica Langer told Eyewitness News. "I wish it would keep going down that way so we could all afford gas, because I'm having friends.... my family is spending a lot of money. And we don't get a lot of money."

Connecticut suspended its 25 cent a gallon gas tax earlier this spring.

That means effective today, New Jersey is the only gas tax holdout left in the Tri-State area.

----------

*
Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 4

Related
96.9 WOUR

Worst Place To Live In New York

For every "Best Of" list, there has to be the opposite and a "Worst Of" list. Every year there are rankings and ratings put out about all the amazing best places to live in New York. But what about the bottom of the list? What about the place that gets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Traffic
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
County
Rockland County, NY
City
Nassau, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
Hudson Valley Post

New York City Man Killed In Orange County On Birthday ‘Doing What He Loved’

A New York City man lost his life on his birthday "doing what he loved" in the Hudson Valley. Imanol Jimenez, 23, of New York City died on Wednesday, June 1 following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Cornwall. The Town of Cornwall Police Department investigated the fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
paramuspost.com

JERSEY CITY LURES RENTERS FLEEING MANHATTAN’S RISING RENTS, BUT NOT TO THE NEIGHBORHOODS YOU MAY THINK

Jersey City’s West Side Has Become Popular With Former Residents of the Five Boroughs. Evidenced at Upscale, Amenitized Rental Communities Like 3 Acres. JERSEY CITY, NJ – It’s no secret rising New York City rents are putting young professionals in a financial bind and housing decisions up in the air when lease terms near their end. Lease concessions and reduced rents at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 made luxury apartments affordable for the many young singles and couples who opted to remain in New York City amidst its mass shutdowns. As the Manhattan rental market has roared back to life, rents have increased by hundreds of dollars and concessions have been scaled back, pricing many out of their current living situation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Youtube
nypressnews.com

New York Tightens Its Strict Gun Laws in Democratic Show of Force

ALBANY, N.Y. — The top lines read like a checklist of priorities for national Democrats: Gun safety. Abortion. Voting rights. Democratic lawmakers in Albany plunged into the national debate on Thursday, wielding supermajorities to enact protections denied elsewhere in the wake of recent mass shootings and a conservative shift in other states and on the Supreme Court.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
12K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy