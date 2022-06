New home construction persists at a rapid clip and real estate and economic experts continue to debate whether sales data indicates Denver's housing market may be cooling.This week, we stretch our limbs and take you a hop, skip and a jump out of town to tour five homes in the 'burbs.1127 Mircos St. — $740,000Why we love it: This light and bright single family home is only a stone's throw to the Coal Creek Trail, the community pool, a 7-acre park and a library.Neighborhood: ErieRealtor: Justin Hawkins — Homie LLCSpecs: 4 beds, 3 baths, 3693 square feetNotable features: Hardwood floors and cathedral...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO