Undermount vs. Drop-in Sink: Which is Best for Your Reno?
By Savannah Sher
BobVila
3 days ago
There may be a wide variety of sink styles for kitchens and bathrooms, but there are just two main ways to mount a sink: undermount and drop-in (the latter is also called top-mount or self-rimming). What is the difference between undermount and drop-in sinks? It all comes down to...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Large windows that let in lots of natural light are a gift in any home or apartment, but that gift is rendered almost useless if the windows are blocked by trees or hedges on the outside or walls or half-walls on the inside that disrupt the flow of light.
Bath mats absorb moisture by design, making them a potential breeding ground for bacteria if they’re not washed frequently. As a general rule, bath mats should be cleaned about once a week. If a mat is used so frequently that it doesn’t have the opportunity to dry completely between uses, it’s best to clean it twice per week to prevent mold or bacteria development of mold and bacteria. It’s important to note that bath mats typically need to be replaced every 2 years since they are subject to so much regular wear and tear.
Flower beds can completely transform an outdoor space when used correctly. Putting careful thought into how your flower beds will be organized and arranged in addition to what you want to plant in them can make a huge impact on your landscape and curb appeal. Whether you have an expansive yard or a few square feet of space, these flower bed ideas can help you make the most of your garden to wow visitors.
Cleaning and maintaining hardwood and laminate flooring is straightforward, but there are things to avoid when it comes to caring for them. To help break down how to care for hardwood, engineered hardwood and laminate flooring, we spoke to experts about what tools and cleaning solutions to use.
TEMPERATURES may not be the only thing rising this summer. Electricity bills tend to increase in the summer months as most people typically blast their air conditioners. However, there may be a trick to bring down those electricity costs while also saving energy. Ceiling fans are a cousin to the...
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Furnishing a new home or even upgrading your existing pieces can add up, but a good sale can ease the financial strain — and our eyes are on Walmart's secret sale.
Consumer Reports names the 2022 Lexus GX the most reliable car on the market. Take a bow, Lexus.
The post Only 1 SUV Earned a Perfect Score for Reliability on Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
There are nearly 340 species of hummingbirds throughout the world, found everywhere from far northern climates to tropical forests to hot deserts. In the United States alone, you’ll find 17 species of hummingbirds, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. Attracting hummingbirds to your yard...
Cool beds can have a positive impact on your kids. Anything designed for kids is cute, even something as big and as robust as a bed. Here, we’ll share plenty of cool beds for kids and teenagers that will inspire your next bedroom makeover. The beds are some much...
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Want to know what’s trending for interiors this spring? Easy: Plaster furniture, floral prints, and arches are everywhere. And speaking of that last detail, one place arches are really making a statement is on kitchen cabinetry.
EVER felt like your bacon was lacking that extra something?. Well, it's probably because you're not cooking it like a pro chef. Per The Daily Star, a professional chef who cooks for the Queen has revealed how to make your bacon pack a punch. It can be especially difficult to...
In the spring and summer, it’s so nice to take advantage of the warm weather and sit outside to listen to the birds chirping, share a meal with friends and family, or just close your eyes and relax. However, to make any of these things possible, you need to have the right outdoor furniture for your deck, patio, or front porch.
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. What better way to satisfy those homecooked pasta cravings than by digging into a lasagna. Thankfully there's no need to labor over the stove for hours. Whether you're busy or just not a fan of cooking, you can let someone else take care of the hard work by buying frozen lasagna.
Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
The best outdoor rugs are an easy way to clearly define a seating or dining area on your deck or patio. Not only that, with the variety of colors and patterns that are available, indoor outdoor rugs can also enhance the visual appeal of the space for summer barbecues and backyard parties.
Moving is stressful, whether you move down the street or across the country. Meticulous organizers know the importance of packing a couple of boxes of necessities that travel in the backseat or trunk of your car instead of in the moving truck. If there’s a breakdown or delay with your...
Originating in Japan, the hori hori knife is a multipurpose gardening tool used for digging, cutting, and weeding. A few qualities set hori hori knives apart from other garden knife tools. Also known as a “soil knife” or “weeding knife,” a hori hori knife has a pointed, concave steel blade that is sharp on both sides, often with one straight edge and one serrated edge.
Time magazine published a piece Thursday discouraging prospective homeowners from pursuing that charming single-family home in the suburbs they’ve always dreamed about. Titled, "America Needs to End Its Love Affair With Single-Family Homes. One Town Is Discovering It’s a Tough Sell," the article employed the perspective of one Colorado businessman, Jason Peasley, to break it to readers that maybe they need to throttle back on chasing that classic suburban lifestyle.
Comments / 0