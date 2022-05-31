ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Crone Apothecary now open on North Sherman Avenue

By Lauri Lee
northsidenews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrone Apothecary, owned by Phillip Scott and Jackie Slivicke, opens in a storefront at 1438 N. Sherman Ave., June 1. “I actually grew up on the Northside,” said Slivicke. “As a kid, I took karate in the same building where our new store space is located. It’s like coming home. We...

www.northsidenews.org

Comments / 0

Related
mspmag.com

Coming Soon: Official Fried Chicken is Broaster 2.0

What if a machine invented in Beloit, WI in 1954 is the key to a crisper future?. Old tech meets new tech in the tiny fried chicken shop about to launch on 46th and Minnehaha Avenue. Official Fried Chicken is a new concept from Funky Grits creator Jared Brewington, and it just might be a game changer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nbc15.com

Madison butcher shop burglarized overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is trying to identify and locate the individual who burglarized a butcher shop on the Isthmus overnight. According to an MPD report, the suspect broke into the Underground Butcher store, in the 800 block of Williamson Street, around 12:50 a.m. on Friday and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Madison, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc Lake home sells for $6.7M

OCONOMOWOC LAKE — Unique style. Beautiful views. Pristine waters. The attributes of a lake home at 4475 Sawyer Road in Oconomowoc Lake got one Oconomowoc couple so excited that they bought the home for $6.7 million before it even went on the market. Jon Spheeris, owner of Coldwell Banker...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Widespread power outage in Slinger and Hartford, WI

June 2, 2022 – Hartford/ Slinger, WI – There is a widespread power outage in the Slinger and Hartford areas. It was first reported around 1:56 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022. “We are aware of the power outage and are currently checking into fixing the situation,” said Hartford administrator Steve Volkert.
SLINGER, WI
nbc15.com

Madison 19-year-old found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department say a missing 19-year-old woman has been found and is safe Friday afternoon. According to the police department, the woman left home early Friday morning from the 900 block of Tramore Trail and hadn’t been seen since. Officers updated the incident...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth
WJFW-TV

Minocqua landmark closed for 3rd straight summer

MINOCQUA - Paul Bunyan’s in Minocqua is more than a restaurant. It’s been a landmark since 1961. But for a third straight summer Paul Bunyan’s will be closed. That's according to the other Paul Bunyan’s location down in Wisconsin Dells. The Dells Paul Bunyan’s was getting...
MINOCQUA, WI
ibmadison.com

Large project proposed for East Towne area

Forward Management of Madison has submitted a proposal to the city for a large housing project near East Towne Mall, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Signature Pointe Apartments project would include 463 apartments in four buildings and underground parking on a 14.5-acre site next to Bowl-A-Vard Lanes on East Springs Drive. The development is the first to be proposed in the area since the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan was approved by the city in February. In addition to the 42 efficiencies, 222 one-bedroom, 186 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartments, the complex would include 357 surface parking spaces, 350 underground parking spaces, a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, and green spaces. If approved, construction could begin in the fall with completion slated for 2024.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
nbc15.com

Fishing boats now available to rent in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cast a line and get ready to fish on Lake Monona this summer. Madison Boats is introducing bass fishing boat rentals at Brittingham Boats. The brand-new bass tracker fishing boats fit up to three people and include a motor. Madison Boats President Tyler Leeper says this type of boat is easy to use for veteran anglers and those new to the sport.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy