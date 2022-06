What’s the difference between prebiotics and probiotics? Probiotics are beneficial microbes (such as bacteria and yeasts) that can help improve your gut health by adding new strains. In contrast, prebiotics are different types of fiber in foods that probiotics eat and thrive on. In other words, eating more foods that contain prebiotic fiber will help to further improve the health of your microbiome. This salad incorporates several prebiotic foods that are especially rich in these types of fiber. Examples include raw onion and garlic, dandelion greens, and sunchokes. Keep in mind that if you’re just starting to increase the amount of fiber in your diet, do so slowly and drink lots of water to help your body adjust to the healthy changes you’re making.

