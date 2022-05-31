Marin 911: Hammered in more ways than one

Hammered: A drunken man brandishing a hammer and cursing at people like a sailor in an HBO mini-series was – after many complaints from fearful citizens – picked up by police and taken away. Suspicious: Citizens reported a vehicle with people hanging out the windows creeping along...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Members of the San Francisco Police Department’s burglary unit traveled to Taiwan to arrest a man who broke into a San Francisco home and stole nearly $3 million. The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 16 and the man was arrested on Monday. Officers responded to a home in […]
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspect who allegedly stole $3 million in a violent San Francisco home invasion robbery in March was captured in Taiwan and has been returned to the Bay Area to face charges. San Francisco police said detectives had developed information that the suspect -- 30-year-old Los Angeles resident Tianze Zhang -- had fled to Taiwan shortly after the burglary.An arrest warrant was issued and investigators immediately began working with the FBI and international law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend Zhang. On Monday, after several weeks of following leads and communicating with multiple law enforcement agencies, Zhang...
Originally published as a Marin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “On May 26th, around 3:30 PM, Detectives from the Marin County Coordination of Probation Enforcement Team (COPE) performed a probation search on Binford Rd in Novato. While contacting the individuals within the RV, they located Michael Felix, a 29 year old male on Marin County probation, within the RV.
A local couple was surprised by a group of armed robbers in downtown Walnut Creek Thursday, surrendering a Rolex watch, wallet and other items when the thieves confronted them on Locust Street at approximately 3:37 p.m. The three suspects, described only as three black males, were observed leaving the area...
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco jewelry designer and shop owner says she's closing her business after three burglaries in less than a year, with the most recent burglary happening in the last week. Meg Shackleton turned a college hobby into a successful business. For the last decade, she has run Margaret Elizabeth with its own SF store to showcase her jewelry designs on Chestnut Street. She says she's done trying to stay open and stay safe in the city. "It's really been the last year, year and half where the crime has really, really ticked up," explained Shackleton. "It's just so...
A threat of violence downtown prompted the early closure of several bars on Friday evening after a patron threatened to "shoot up" Jamison's Roaring Donkey in Petaluma. Petaluma Police responded to a call at 11:39 p.m. at the Roaring Donkey after staff reported that a Hispanic male with tattoos in a white t-shirt had made a statement that he was going to shoot up the establishment.
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont. The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, […]
SAN FRANCISCO - Police returned to San Francisco from Taiwan on Friday with a fugitive accused of binding a woman with duct tape inside her Bernal Heights home and stealing $3 million more than two months ago. Tianze Zhang, 30, arrived at San Francisco International Airport on an early morning...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Surveillance video captured a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly woman who was on her way to church in Oakland. The video belongs to a business leader who has seen enough, and says he is ready to leave. The woman was crossing a street at the intersection of 16th Avenue […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO – Police in South San Francisco are searching for three suspects and a vehicle linked to an armed gas station robbery late Thursday night.Officers said the robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. at a station on the 200 block of Airport Boulevard, not far from Highway 101.According to police, the victim was pumping gas when two suspects held him at gunpoint. The suspects then demanded his money and jewelry, at which point the victim provided to them.Police said the suspects left the scene with a getaway driver, who stayed in the vehicle during the robbery.The suspects fled in what police said was a newer model black BMW 3 series, license plate 6ADX293. Police said the license plate was stolen off of another vehicle in Milpitas.No arrests have been made.South San Francisco Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 650-877-8900.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested on May 28 after she attacked a Starbucks customer and directed racial epithets towards a store manager, the Mountain View Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Daixin Neill Quan, 33, was arrested suspicion of misdemeanor battery and committing a hate crime. Officers responded […]
SAN MATEO -- An ex-con being sought for a March kidnapping at knifepoint at a Belmont park was arrested in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.On March 10, Belmont police chased a vehicle that failed to yield while heading north on U.S. Highway 101. The chase ended near state Highway 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard and the driver fled the vehicle on foot towards Fiesta Meadows Park. According to San Mateo police, the suspect got into an occupied vehicle, held a knife to the driver's stomach, and forced her to drive him to the San Mateo Medical Center.Later, a witness told police...
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man died after being stabbed in the Tenderloin Wednesday morning, the San Francisco Police Department said. The stabbing happened in the area of Turk and Jones Streets. Officers were called to the incident at 10:21 a.m. After arriving on scene, police called medics to the scene who took the victim […]
NORTH COAST, Calif. — Cal Fire said its law enforcement officers have arrested a man on suspicion of setting a fire in Monte Rio in Sonoma County last week. Jack Stanley Seprish, a 43-year-old transient, was arrested in the case, officials said. At 6:12 p.m. Thursday, May 26, firefighting...
SAN LEANDRO -- A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday in San Leandro, according to police.Ciprian Tudor, 37, was arrested after police received calls at 2:51 p.m. about the shooting at Calgary Street and Lewelling Boulevard. The victim was a man who later passed away from his injuries at a nearby hospital, police said. The man's identity hasn't been released, but investigators believe that the men may have argued about the ownership of a trailer. Police identified Tudor as the suspect and he was arrested in Pleasanton around 5:15 p.m. He had six rifles at the time of his arrest, but police have not confirmed whether they were used in the shooting. The case, San Leandro's second homicide of 2022, is expected to be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on June 11, police said.
1 person hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Santa Rosa (Santa Rosa, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday night, one person suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck in Santa Rosa. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place at approximately 11 p.m. on the westbound Highway 12 near the Stony Point Road exit [...]
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Fairfield police officers found a man dead in a garage on Tuesday in an incident that is being investigated as a homicide. The victim was identified as 56-year-old Sao Loa. Police learned of the incident after a stabbing victim showed up at a local hospital. Officers then responded to the 1200 […]
Even though the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday ranked 13 California counties as having a high level of “COVID-19 danger,” that doesn’t mean the federal agency has the authority to require people to wear masks. Rather, it’s a recommendation. The CDC every...
Comments / 1