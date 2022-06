MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice called an overnight search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez a “false alarm.”. Robert Hurst told News 3′s Donnie Tuggle there was a tip someone had spotted the escaped convicted killer, but no one was found after law enforcement officials searched through the night and into early Wednesday morning. By truck, ATV and even a surveillance plane, the search for the inmate spilled into Madison County after two callers reported seeing a passer-by who matched Lopez’s description.

MADISON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO