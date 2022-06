ELLSWORTH — A project aimed at injecting a little bit more green around the city finally came to fruition late last month, with help from some enthusiastic volunteers. In the fall of 2021 the Frenchman Bay Conservancy, in partnership with the Ellsworth Garden Club and Green Ellsworth, broke ground on a community tree nursery at the Jordan Homestead Preserve. The land was prepped for an initial crop of 80 trees to be planted this spring and fostered until they are ready to branch out on their own in the big city in about three to five years.

ELLSWORTH, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO