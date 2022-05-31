UMC Monroe’s paper shredding event is June 11

2022-05-30@2:35pm–#Fairfield CT– Things were going pretty cheep at CVS located at 698 Post Road in Fairfield today. The robin was there all morning and the employees named him Eric. Eric was tweeting about his adventures since opening. Police were first dispatched who then called Paul Miller at Animal Control. Eric did not want to become a jailbird kept Paul and I busy for over 2 hours. Paul pressed me into service along with a couple of employees and even customers! We were winging it, even playing Fly Robin Fly and robins tweeting on Youtube didn’t work. Finally a customer lured the bird out the front door, something we were trying to do the whole time! Paul did receive a cut to his knuckle (at least its not chirpees) as he swept his hand near a counter, and he sought tweetment. He never chickens out from a call, he really gives a flock. I hope the puns in this article quacked you up.

