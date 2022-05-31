Four Seasons Resort Dallas to undergo multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It has never been more expensive or harder to buy a home in North Texas.Even after signing a contract and putting down a deposit to have a new home built, some North Texas buyers have had their home contracts cancelled. In the fine print of most new home builder contracts is a builder's right to terminate clause. It can also be called a cancellation clause or a convenience clause.This often overlooked fine print gives the builder the ability to change the previously agreed upon price or simply back out of the deal.Citing an 'unprecedented' increase in...

