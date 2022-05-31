ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Four Seasons Resort Dallas to undergo multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan

By Kali Persall
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint venture between Partners Group and funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors has acquired a 431-key luxury hotel located in Irving, Texas. The Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas is...

DFW Staycation: Something for Everyone at the Hilton Anatole

This is my never ending parenting dilemma: The places that are fun for kids have subpar food and drink, while the spots where we like to eat and drink don’t have much to entertain the children. For those in the same boat, I recommend a staycation at the Hilton Anatole.
DALLAS, TX
Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas Has a New Owner

Four Seasons Resort Dallas at Las Colinas has been snapped up by investors. A partnership between Trinity Fund Advisors and Partners Group has purchased the hotel from Extell Development Co., which bought the property in 2018. Earlier this year, D CEO broke the news that the Four Seasons plans to...
DALLAS, TX
Builder UnionMain launches home sales in Fate, Prosper

Dallas-based UnionMain Homes is set to open new residential communities this month in the fast-growing cities of Prosper and Fate in moves aimed at furthering the relatively new homebuilding company’s growing presence in the highly competitive North Texas market. Like other builders, UnionMain is navigating supply chain issues that...
PROSPER, TX
I-Team: North Texas home buyers told to pay more or have builder's contract cancelled

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It has never been more expensive or harder to buy a home in North Texas.Even after signing a contract and putting down a deposit to have a new home built, some North Texas buyers have had their home contracts cancelled. In the fine print of most new home builder contracts is a builder's right to terminate clause. It can also be called a cancellation clause or a convenience clause.This often overlooked fine print gives the builder the ability to change the previously agreed upon price or simply back out of the deal.Citing an 'unprecedented' increase in...
PROSPER, TX
North Texas PGA Hires Chad Moscovic

DALLAS, TEXAS – The Northern Texas PGA (NTPGA) is pleased to announce that Chad Moscovic, PGA, has accepted the role to become the Section’s Director of Golf Park Programming starting at the end of June. This is a new role that the NTPGA Board of Directors and executive...
FRISCO, TX
Miami developer plans its first Dallas deal in North Oak Cliff

A Miami actual property firm that’s increasing to North Texas has bought a website close to downtown Dallas for an condo venture. Associated Group has constructed and managed near 100,000 residences within the final 40 years. The agency is very identified for its luxurious condominiums in Florida. Associated Group...
DALLAS, TX
Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
FRISCO, TX
The National Bank of Texas at Fort Worth Announces New Hires and Promotions

The National Bank of Texas at Fort Worth recently announced new hires and promotions. Sherri Bartholomew has been hired to serve as assistant vice president/loan officer/loan admin at the bank’s Hurst branch. She comes to The National Bank of Texas at Fort Worth from Spirit of Texas Bank where she was assistant vice president/lending assistant. Bartholomew has been in banking for more than 20 years.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Rock's Food Truck and Tequila is in Dallas Saturday (It's Free)

If you follow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on social media, you know he's an advocate for drinking tequila (and sweating, which definitely needs more advocacy). With that big cheesy grin, he loves to remind fans to "drink your tequila," just like Mom implored us to drink our milk. But Mom...
DALLAS, TX
Shaq-backed Big Chicken signs multi-unit franchise deal for DFW, Texas

DALLAS — Editor's note: This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Big Chicken, the fast-casual chicken restaurant franchise backed by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, announced that the restaurant brand will enter the DFW market and other major Texas markets through a 50-unit franchise development agreement, according to a news release.
DALLAS, TX
SADDLE UP! 33rd TEXAS BLACK INVITATIONAL RODEO

Grab your cowboy hats, boots and buckles, and ride on over to the 33rd Texas Black Invitational Rodeo as the beloved event returns Juneteenth weekend on Saturday, June 18, at 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Coliseum. (Doors open at 6 p.m., and the Grand Entry Parade begins at 6:30 p.m.)
DALLAS, TX
Upscale Dallas suburb's hottest shopping center to welcome 8 new stores and eateries

The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022. These include not just stores but those all-important, modern "brand experiences," where shoppers "are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences," according to a release. They include a couple of restaurants making local debuts, too.
DALLAS, TX
Storms Lead American Airlines And Others Forced to Cancel 1,400 Flights

Several airlines have been forced to cancel thousands of flights across the country due to ongoing storms.Chuttersnap/Unsplash. American Airlines has canceled more than 400 flights across the country as storms continue to stretch across the country. Dallas News reports that airlines have canceled over 1,400 flights in total, including American Airlines 412, and Republic Airlines' 288 flights. The FAA's National Traffic Management Officer John Lucia released a statement in a video saying that if you were flying in or out of Dallas this morning, you are faced with delays. While the storms have passed through the DFW area, the delays may have already been incurred.
DALLAS, TX

