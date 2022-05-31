Four Seasons Resort Dallas to undergo multimillion-dollar capital improvement plan

Several airlines have been forced to cancel thousands of flights across the country due to ongoing storms.Chuttersnap/Unsplash. American Airlines has canceled more than 400 flights across the country as storms continue to stretch across the country. Dallas News reports that airlines have canceled over 1,400 flights in total, including American Airlines 412, and Republic Airlines' 288 flights. The FAA's National Traffic Management Officer John Lucia released a statement in a video saying that if you were flying in or out of Dallas this morning, you are faced with delays. While the storms have passed through the DFW area, the delays may have already been incurred.
