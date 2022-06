Cornella Mary “Snook” Johnson, 84, of Jere, acquired her wings on June 2, 2022. Snook was born on July 30, 1937, in Stanaford. She had been employed by Mon Health Medical Center as a nurse’s aide, taking care of mothers and their babies. It was a job she loved, but she eventually left to be a mother to her own two daughters. She often spoke about how she missed working with the babies.

WESTOVER, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO