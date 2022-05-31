ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Announces Shareholder Rewards Program

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
ADMQ Shareholder rewards program. (Photo: Business Wire)

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--

ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce that it is rewarding its shareholders because of their strong commitment to the Company. ADMQ is offering a 25 percent discount to shareholders of record each quarter for the products on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, where shareholders will find tens of thousands of unique products ranging from business cards to coffee cups, from incredible wearables to health and fitness products. The discount will be applied to a single order each quarter to shareholders of record.

About ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has been consistently increasing sales, with sales topping $6.44 million for the last reported 12 months. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the retail industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: ADM Endeavors, Inc. |info@admendeavors.com| 817.840.6271

Investor Relation:

Andrew Barwicki |andrew@barwicki.com| 516.662.9461

