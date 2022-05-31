Damage surveys underway after possible tornadoes sweep across Minnesota

Two workers were killed Thursday after they were buried under a “landslide” of coal at a Colorado power plant, authorities said. The incident occurred at the Comanche Power Plant in Pueblo, KOAA-TV reported.
Grab your fishing rods, folks—Free Fishing Weekend is here!. Summer is here, and you know what that means? It's fishing time! Free Fishing Weekend in Colorado returns this summer, hosted by Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW). "To give everyone an opportunity to get out and get some hits, Colorado...
