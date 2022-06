A speech pathology clerk who hid during the May 24, 2022 massacre at Robb Elementary has started court proceedings against gunmaker Daniel Defense. It is the first reported legal action taken as a result of the mass shooting, which killed 21 children and two adults. While not a full-blown lawsuit, the filing seeks to determine if the gun manufacturer can be sued for how it promotes firearms.

UVALDE, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO