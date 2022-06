Even as the housing market begins to show signs of cooling off, sellers are still largely in the driver’s seat and affordability issues continue. U.S. home prices jumped 20.6% in March from the year before, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller national home price index, representing the largest year-over-year increase in the index’s 35-year history. At the same time, mortgage rates remain above 5% or nearly 2 percentage points higher than at the start of the year.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO