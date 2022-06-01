ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Trevor Noah Blitzes Republicans' Excuses For Mass Shootings One By One

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Trevor Noah has a retort for just about every Republican solution to America’s gun violence problem.

In the wake of two mass shootings that have shaken the nation ― in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas ― “ The Daily Show ” host picked apart some of the scapegoats Republicans have blamed on Tuesday.

(Spoiler: None of them are guns.)

For example, in response to an evangelist who told Fox News the “only solution is Christ Jesus,” Noah said he wasn’t sure how Jesus would feel about that.

“If I was Jesus, I’d be like, yo, forget that. Look at what you guys did to me with nails. I’m not coming back when there’s guns. AR-15s? Shit, I’ve learned my lesson.”

“If you think gun violence in America is high because people aren’t going to church, then why don’t they have the same gun violence in Europe? Because there, nobody goes to church,” Noah added.

Watch him pull apart some of the others below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 59

jody
3d ago

Republican excuses for the shooting? I didn’t know republicans where the mass shooters….unless we address the social problems and assign responsibility properly we cannot solve the problem. Treating law abiding Americans like felons is not the answer either.

Reply(1)
46
Rightside=Strongside
3d ago

This guy has zero credibility and, quite frankly, not funny at all (in my humble opinion), so why he gets quoted and gets airtime is beyond me. 🙄😏

Reply(11)
33
Roger
3d ago

How are those gun-free zones in Chicago working for you? That's what I thought. How many of the shooters didn't have a father or father figure in the home? Let's maybe look into that sort of information before we spout off about 2nd Amendment rights.

Reply
9
