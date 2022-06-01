Trevor Noah Blitzes Republicans' Excuses For Mass Shootings One By One

Trevor Noah has a retort for just about every Republican solution to America’s gun violence problem.

In the wake of two mass shootings that have shaken the nation ― in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas ― “ The Daily Show ” host picked apart some of the scapegoats Republicans have blamed on Tuesday.

(Spoiler: None of them are guns.)

For example, in response to an evangelist who told Fox News the “only solution is Christ Jesus,” Noah said he wasn’t sure how Jesus would feel about that.

“If I was Jesus, I’d be like, yo, forget that. Look at what you guys did to me with nails. I’m not coming back when there’s guns. AR-15s? Shit, I’ve learned my lesson.”

“If you think gun violence in America is high because people aren’t going to church, then why don’t they have the same gun violence in Europe? Because there, nobody goes to church,” Noah added.

Watch him pull apart some of the others below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.