Madison, WI

Firefighters put out minor deck fire on eastside; no one injured

By Site staff
x1071.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — An eastside home’s deck was damaged in a Sunday evening fire while no one was home, according to Madison fire officials. Crews were called to the 1200 block of East Johnson...

www.x1071.com

nbc15.com

Firefighters investigating cause of garage fire on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison Fire Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire that happened Tuesday on the city’s south side. A neighbor called police around 7:50 p.m. after seeing smoke coming from a home’s garage on the 900 block of Dane Street. MFD said the neighbor also told the residents of the home about the fire shortly after calling police, as they were home at the time of the fire but didn’t know it was happening.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Madison police investigating break-in at Williamson St. restaurant

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after a restaurant on Williamson Street was burglarized overnight. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, someone broke into Taco Local and stole an unspecified amount of money, police said. Damage to the business’ doors was also reported. Police did not have...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Juneau Co. law enforcement responding to incident north of Mauston

NEW LISBON, Wis. — Juneau County law enforcement officers are responding to an incident north of Mauston, according to multiple sources in the area. A business near the Woodland Hills subdivision off of Highway 58 confirmed to News 3 Now that crews with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office have been in the area since at least 7:30 a.m.
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
x1071.com

Fire Forces Out Seven Residents Of Cobb Apartment Complex

Seven residents of an apartment complex on Wilson Street in Cobb were evacuated after a fire started in a storage room around 8:30pm Tuesday. A report says a caller alerted the Iowa County Communications Center of the fire and attempted to put out the fire, but flames, smoke, and sparks continued. The Cobb Fire Department, Cobb First Responders and Highland EMS were paged to the scene. The Highland Fire Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Investigations, and Iowa County Emergency Management were all requested to report to the scene. As a result of the heavy smoke, all seven residents, one cat and two dogs were evacuated for the night. The Badger Chapter of Red Cross assisted the residents with temporary housing needs for the night. No injuries were reported.
COBB, WI
nbc15.com

Madison officers catch up to suspect leaving scene as they arrived

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 37-year-old Madison was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Friday morning after he was spotted driving away from a scene where police officers were summoned a few minutes earlier. According to the Madison Police Department report, the officers were called to the 2500 block...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Three allegedly stolen vehicles recovered in Dane Co. traffic operations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three allegedly stolen vehicles and two firearms were recovered Thursday after Dane County law enforcement agencies collaborated on a joint traffic operation. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated that area law enforcement has been working together for the last few years on reducing thefts and related...
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man in U-Haul leads Beloit Police on chase

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police arrested Johnny Curtis-Smith, 46, for reportedly driving a U-Haul erratically through Rock County and trying to run from officers. According to police, officers tried to stop Curtis-Smith at 10:22 a.m. near Highways 11 and 51, but he drove off and into Beloit. Police followed, and his vehicle crashed near […]
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Man arrested for OWI after making threats with knife overnight

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a man overnight after allegedly making threats with a weapon and driving under the influence. Police say they arrested the 37-year-old following what they described as a “high-risk traffic stop.” Officers were originally called to the 2500 block of McDivitt Road on the city’s south side at about 12:39 a.m. to respond to a person who was reportedly making threats.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Hot air balloon crashes into train, 3 injured

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train. It’s unclear...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpsdlocal6.com

At least two injured in shooting at funeral in Wisconsin

RACINE, WISCONSIN (WTMJ) — Two people were shot and injured Thursday while attending a funeral in Racine, Wisconsin, police say. Authorities say shots were fired at the Graceland Cemetery in Racine this afternoon. About an hour after the shooting, a family member who attended the funeral told Milwaukie NBC News affiliate WTMJ five people had been hit. Racine police told the station it's possible that not everyone has reported their injuries or plans to report minor injuries.
RACINE, WI
x1071.com

Training shows K9 handlers how to potentially save dogs’ lives in emergency

JEFFERSON, Wis. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office hosted a special law enforcement K9 training on Wednesday. Trainers from a group called OPK9 showed handlers at EMS agencies life-saving procedures in case their K9 partner gets injured or sick in the line of duty. Watch the video above...
x1071.com

Beloit deputy fire chief to temporarily serve as South Beloit fire chief

BELOIT, Wis. — The cities of Beloit and South Beloit have agreed to a new partnership between their fire departments that local leaders say will both cut department expenses and lead to better service for both communities. The intergovernmental agreement — which went into effect Wednesday — will see...
BELOIT, WI
x1071.com

Camper Crash on Highway 151

A Hazel Green man has been cited after crashing into camper near the Wisconsin-Dubuque Bridge on Saturday. According to a Grant County Sheriff’s report, 24-year-old Garrett Jochum was driving north on Highway 151 around 11:15a. Jochum admitted he looked down at the radio and when he looked up he was close to hitting a camper ahead of him. Jochum swerved, lost control of his vehicle and hit the side of the camper. The truck hauling the camper was being driven by 43-year-old Jessica Didier of Cedar Rapids. The collision caused Didier’s truck and camper to crash, coming to rest facing south in the northbound lane with the camper on its side. Jochum did not receive any injuries. Didier and her four passengers also were not injured. Jochum was cited for inattentive driving.
nbc15.com

Missing Janesville man found safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Department says a Janesville man who was missing Thursday has been found safe. The man was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday and authorities sent an updated alert around 7:55 p.m., saying he had been located.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Woman found dead in small lake behind Juneau Co. home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a small Juneau County lake, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that officials found the woman Tuesday after performing a welfare check around 5:45 p.m. at a residence in Germantown Township. The small lake was located behind the residence.
nbc15.com

UWPD recovers Memorial Union Terrace chair stolen in 1978

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “cold case” involving the disappearance of a UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace chair has officially been solved this week. UW-Madison Police Department posted on Facebook that it received a tip about one of the infamous Sunburst chairs being seen in a Verona garage. Police...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Potosi Area Crash

Two people received severe injuries after a three vehicle crash along Highway 61 between Dickeyville and Potosi. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency crews were called around 4:30a last Thursday morning. Officials say 58-year-old Donna Bohnenkamp of Dickeyville was driving north on the highway, using the left passing lane to go around another vehicle. At the same time, 23-year-old Cullen Kruser of Potosi was driving south in a pick-up pulling a field planter. According to a sheriff’s report, the planter went across the center line of the highway. Bohnenkamp’s vehicle struck the planter and one of her driver’s side doors was peeled completely off. Her vehicle then went into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on. That vehicle was being driven by 50-year-old Craig Edge of Fennimore. Edge had to be extricated by the jaws of life. Both Edge and Bohnenkamp were taken to area hospitals. Their vehicles sustained severe front-end damage. Kruser was not hurt in the crash. Officials say his truck and planter had minor damage. The crash remains under investigation.
DICKEYVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Madison man injured in west side shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident on the city’s west side after a man showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds overnight. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the 4600 block of Verona Road just before midnight Wednesday, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.
MADISON, WI

