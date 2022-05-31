Firefighters put out minor deck fire on eastside; no one injured

Two people received severe injuries after a three vehicle crash along Highway 61 between Dickeyville and Potosi. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency crews were called around 4:30a last Thursday morning. Officials say 58-year-old Donna Bohnenkamp of Dickeyville was driving north on the highway, using the left passing lane to go around another vehicle. At the same time, 23-year-old Cullen Kruser of Potosi was driving south in a pick-up pulling a field planter. According to a sheriff’s report, the planter went across the center line of the highway. Bohnenkamp’s vehicle struck the planter and one of her driver’s side doors was peeled completely off. Her vehicle then went into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on. That vehicle was being driven by 50-year-old Craig Edge of Fennimore. Edge had to be extricated by the jaws of life. Both Edge and Bohnenkamp were taken to area hospitals. Their vehicles sustained severe front-end damage. Kruser was not hurt in the crash. Officials say his truck and planter had minor damage. The crash remains under investigation.

DICKEYVILLE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO