ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Igloo Celebrates 75 Years of Delivering Coolness to the World

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H5nD7_0fwc7QVi00
IGLOO CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF DELIVERING COOLNESS TO THE WORLD (Photo: Business Wire)

KATY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2022--

Igloo is proud to announce that 2022 marks its 75th anniversary as the leading American manufacturer of coolers! Since being founded in Texas in 1947 and providing metal water coolers to oil-field workers, Igloo has been delivering coolness to the world by innovating new products that keep refreshments cold and make every experience — from the worksite to beaches and backyards — more enjoyable. To commemorate its 75-year milestone, Igloo released a special video documenting the highlights of its history, available to watch now at igloocoolers.com/igloo75.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005939/en/

IGLOO CELEBRATES 75 YEARS OF DELIVERING COOLNESS TO THE WORLD (Photo: Business Wire)

“Celebrating 75 years as an American brand is a huge achievement we’re extremely proud of and incredibly humbled by,” said Dave Allen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Igloo. “Without the great minds and hard workers on the Igloo team, fantastic retail partners and our spirited consumers throughout the last seven-plus decades, we wouldn’t be America’s most recognizable brand of ice chests. Our gratitude is endless!”

From creating the metal water cooler in 1947 and the first plastic cooler in the 1960s to inventing the world-famous Playmate in 1971, bringing forth the first wheeled cooler in 1994 and inventing made-from-recycled-materials coolers (RECOOL® in 2019 and ECOCOOL® in 2021), Igloo not only created the cooler category, but also has continued to revolutionize it along the way. Currently, the company manufactures over 16 million coolers a year straight out of its Katy, Texas headquarters.

In honor of its 75-year anniversary, Igloo created a very limited run of commemorative Playmate Mini coolers with a unique gold tent top that will be gifted as a surprise to key supporters of the brand along with its most devoted customers to thank them for their loyalty.

To keep up with all things Igloo, follow and like:

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven’t lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That’s why we’re still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005939/en/

CONTACT: Master Plan Communications, Inc.

Debs Loomis

714.310.9651

deborah@masterplancommunications.com

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL OTHER CONSUMER CONSUMER OTHER RETAIL HOME GOODS SPECIALTY

SOURCE: Igloo

PUB: 05/31/2022 02:48 PM/DISC: 05/31/2022 02:48 PM

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Elegant Gardens at This $12 Million Long Island Estate Were Inspired by the Palace of Versailles

Click here to read the full article. Step back in time at this magnificent, eight-acre estate in Brookville, New York, just 28 miles from Manhattan. This Long Island estate, called Haut Bois, was built in 1916 and retains its carefully preserved French Chateau aesthetic. The eight-acre, $12.195 million property was initially inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge, which was later expanded into the Palace of Versailles by Louis XIV. The home has a brick and stucco exterior and was built by renowned American architect and interior designer Ogden Codman Jr., an early preservationist and co-author of one of the most important...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: $230 Worth of DIY Projects Make This Small Balcony Much More Inviting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some of Apartment Therapy’s favorite outdoor spaces are those that prove that no space is too small to enjoy al fresco dining, sipping, reading, or relaxing. Several stylish balconies have great ideas for small space decorating, whether indoors or out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
mansionglobal.com

A 26,000-Square-Foot Estate Offering Luxury and Privacy in Paradise Valley, Arizona

This seven-bedroom, 15-bathroom, 26,000-square-foot estate puts you in the heart of Paradise Valley. Built commercial grade with concrete and steel roof trusses, the two-level Tuscan-style home offers extreme security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estate. Distinguished by rows of grand columns, arches, groin vault hallways and other rich Italian...
REAL ESTATE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture designs to infuse Japandi aesthetics into your modern home

I truly feel a well-crafted piece of furniture can add a magical touch to even the simplest of living spaces! Minimal, clean, and almost always soothing, beautifully designed furniture helps a space radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. They instantly make you feel at home. And, today a lot of designers are adopting ‘Japandi’ aesthetics when designing furniture. So, what is Japandi? It is an amalgamation of the words Japanese and Scandinavian and marries Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics. It is the artful blending of both Japanese and Scandinavian design. These furniture designs are not only aesthetically but functionally pleasing as well! Incorporate this collection of Japandi-inspired furniture designs into your home, to create a living space that will truly feel like a safe haven.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

The Chalhoub Group Expands Into Fine Jewelry and Watches

DUBAI — Chalhoub Group has signed a partnership with French jewelry brand Korloff to relaunch its retail presence in the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain. They plan to have five stores across the region. This is the first step in a new growth strategy for the company, which recently added...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Igloo Celebrates#American
The Associated Press

Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dies at 95

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ann Turner Cook, whose cherubic baby face was known the world over as the original Gerber baby, has died. She was 95. Gerber announced Cook’s passing in an Instagram post on Friday. “Many years before becoming an extraordinary mother, teacher and writer, her smile...
TAMPA, FL
Food Beast

This Japanese Brand Lights Your Living Space Up Using Real Bread

Yukiko Morita is the artist behind PAMP SHADE, a bread making company that turns the simple ingredients of flour, water, salt and yeast into works of usable art. Considered a creative label, her products are inspired by the experience of enjoying freshly baked bread, which encapsulates the beauty of a moment.
LIFESTYLE
DIY Photography

Use a wine cork to replace your tripod’s missing foot

There are plenty of home décor items you can make with wine corks. But how about using them for a simple DIY project as a photographer? Adrian of aows used them to replace his tripod’s missing foot: a simple, but very useful trick. If your tripod has lost a foot as well, check out Adrian’s video to learn how to make a new one.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
hunker.com

1stDibs Is Auctioning Off Cake-Inspired Chairs From an Iconic Restaurant

Odds are you've seen the London restaurant Sketch on Instagram. After all, how could you forget an eatery that has toilets shaped like pods? However, Sketch recently underwent a redesign at the hands of architect India Mahdavi (who also created the original space) and artist Yinka Shonibare, in which its notable pink interiors got a yellow makeover.
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

928K+
Followers
450K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy