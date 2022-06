FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Fort Collins Police Services says one of its officers was arrested twice over Memorial Day weekend in connection to allegations of domestic violence. FCPS Officer Valeri Pedraza, 31, was initially arrested on May 29 after being accused of third degree assault resulting in minor injuries. Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office investigated the initial call and charged Pedraza with domestic violence due to her alleged connection with the victim. When an individual is arrested on charges involving domestic violence in Larimer County the court automatically issues protection orders to limit contact with the victim(s). According to...

