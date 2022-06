Get ready, because Love Island season is right around the corner.The ITV2 dating show returns on Monday (6 June) for its eighth series.So far, we’ve met the first batch of singletons who are heading into the villa in search of love. You can find out more about them here.Applications for the show opened at the end of last year, with many contestants being scouted to join on social media.But if you reckon you’ve got what it takes to appear on this year’s series, it’s not too late.As “bombshells” are brought in throughout the series, Love Island applications keep rolling...

