When Pets Die, Human Hearts Break

By Hope Gillette
Psych Centra
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy dog died and my heart is broken — 10 years later I still miss his presence. We strive to share insights based on diverse experiences without stigma or shame. This is a powerful voice. The loss of a loved one can be an indescribable time in your...

psychcentral.com

Comments / 18

ACEhole
2d ago

More then a family member. They are one of the only things in a persons life that show unconditional love. We don’t see it often. Almost all pets exhibit it. When they die it’s harder then a human. To me anyway.

Reply(2)
21
Polly Miller
2d ago

yes that true they do not live as long as we do but all the good memories you share will be in your heart and they be watching over us in heaven waiting for us are hearts are big enough to share love

Reply
8
bluetry35722
3d ago

I have Christmas ornaments with my baby boy's photos on it. After all these years, chit still tugs at my heart

Reply(1)
12
