HOUGHTON LAKE – The Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce Business Expo took place at The Northern Center on Stone School Rd in Houghton Lake recently. The Business Expo is a free event that gives the community and businesses an opportunity to connect. Jay Jacobs, executive director of the chamber of commerce, describes the event as “an opportunity to find out what is happening in the community”.

HOUGHTON LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO