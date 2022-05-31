Student Composer Showcase: Cole Alexander

Director Rafael Villalobos is speaking out against the controversy over the cast change for the Gran Teatre del Liceu’s upcoming production of “Tosca.”. In a statement posted on his website the director said, “Despite insistent media requests over the past few days, I have never believed I should have to make a statement regarding the controversy surrounding the cast change for the Liceu ‘Tosca,’ or the rumors arising from it, as this is an internal matter for the theatre alone to clarify, and private decisions of artists can only be respected. I also believe that with the latest revelations, the public, whom we owe respect and who, faced with a cancellation, have a right to information and transparency, now have a rather more complete and honest picture of the whole affair.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 HOURS AGO