ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Student Composer Showcase: Cole Alexander

vpr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay’s Student Composer Showcase features a work by Lake Region Union High School Senior (and soon-to-be graduate) Cole Alexander. Cole’s work, “A Troublesome Saltation” was performed at Music-COMP's recent Opus 36 performance, a welcome return to live performance, after a two-year hiatus. After working in...

www.vpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Yannick Nézet-Séguin To Collaborate on Chloé Robichaud’s New Film

Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin is acting as artistic director and musical consultant for Chloé Robichaud’s upcoming film. The conductor is working with the director on her third film “Les jours heureux” in Montreal and the Orchestre Métropolitain, of which Nézet-Séguin is Music Director, will record the music and will appear in the film.
MOVIES
classicfm.com

Marin Alsop reveals 10 things in a conductor’s brain during a symphony concert

Classical music conductors have a lot going on – score, baton and beyond. Here’s everything that’s going on in the brain of a top symphony conductor... Great conductors take to the stage and incredible music flows. From them, through the players of the orchestra the full drama and beauty of symphonic music appears. It all happens seemingly effortlessly, directly from their fingertips.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Composer Ingram Marshall Dies at 80

The composer Ingram Marshall has died, Nonesuch Records announced today (June 1). A cause of death was not specified. Marshall was 80 years old. Ingram Marshall grew up in New York State and studied music as an undergraduate at Lake Forest College and Columbia University. He continued his education at California Institute of the Arts, working as a graduate assistant to electronic music pioneer Morton Subotnick before getting his MFA. Marshall was particularly interested in the Javanese gamelan and went to Bali in 1971 to study the tradition. In his early work, he combined his love for gamelan with his interest in the tape loop techniques introduced by contemporaries like Steve Reich and Terry Riley.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
NPR

Honoring the iconic blues and ironic humor of Mose Allison

Among the many ideas that fell under the skeptical gaze of Mose Allison, one that fell closer to home than most was the subject of his own public image. "I always say, 'any single thing you say about Mose Allison is going to be wrong,' " he once mused to NPR's Jazz Profiles. "For a while they were saying, 'Oh, he's a blues piano player.' That's not right." He added: "So any one thing, any attempt to categorize me with a one-liner — you know it's not gonna make it."
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
classicfm.com

America’s leading orchestras commit to playing more music by living women composers

Over the next several years, 30 leading orchestras in America, including the New York Philharmonic, will commit to performing six new pieces, all written by women. On Thursday, the League of American Orchestras announced that it would be launching a new Virginia B. Toulmin Orchestral Commissions Program. As part of...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Rafael Villalobos Comments on ‘Tosca’ Controversy at the Gran Teatre del Liceu

Director Rafael Villalobos is speaking out against the controversy over the cast change for the Gran Teatre del Liceu’s upcoming production of “Tosca.”. In a statement posted on his website the director said, “Despite insistent media requests over the past few days, I have never believed I should have to make a statement regarding the controversy surrounding the cast change for the Liceu ‘Tosca,’ or the rumors arising from it, as this is an internal matter for the theatre alone to clarify, and private decisions of artists can only be respected. I also believe that with the latest revelations, the public, whom we owe respect and who, faced with a cancellation, have a right to information and transparency, now have a rather more complete and honest picture of the whole affair.”
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Alexander
operawire.com

Opera for Peace to Close First Iteration of its Academy with Emerging Artist Concert

Opera for Peace Academy, in collaboration with the European Investment Bank, LUISS University, the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, l’Accademia Internazionale di Musica e Arte, and Opera Europa, will close out its inaugural installment by presenting a concert of opera’s greatest arias and ensembles at the Istituto Pontificio in Piazza S. Agostino in Rome, on June 5, 2022.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Plácido Domingo Receives Cappuccilli Award

Plácido Domingo has received the Premio Cappuccilli. The singer received the award following a performance of “I Due Foscari” at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. The daughter of Piero Cappuccili, Patrizia Cappuccilli, presented Domingo with the award. The organization noted, “Congratulations to Maestro Plácido Domingo on receiving the...
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composers#Music Comp#St Paul S Cathedral
operawire.com

Royal Opera House Announces New Approach to ‘Madama Butterfly’

The Royal Opera House has announced a new approach to its presentation of “Madama Butterfly.”. In a press release, the company said, “the Royal Opera House revives Moshe Leiser’s and Patrice Caurier’s 2002 production, taking a new approach to this much-loved production.”. The company added, “For...
THEATER & DANCE
Frank Mastropolo

‘Definitely a New York Hang’: Jazz Musicians Remember the Five Spot Café

Urban renewal plans are nothing new to New York's Bowery. In 1955, the city dismantled the Third Avenue El, the elevated train that ran overhead, in an effort to bring light and air to the sordid strip of dives and flophouses. The cleanup campaign inspired brothers Joe and Iggy Termini to transform their No. 5 Bar, named after its Five Cooper Square address, into a place that would welcome the artists, writers and dancers moving into the neighborhood.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Like Water for Chocolate review: The Royal Ballet’s dramatic saga weaves familial jealousy into stylish narrative

Love, food, repression, revolution. Based on Laura Esquivel’s novel, The Royal Ballet’s new Like Water for Chocolate is a densely-plotted family saga. Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon weaves multiple generations and jealousies into a swift and stylish narrative, though he takes longer to reach the emotional heart of his story.Wheeldon’s superb 2014 The Winter’s Tale showed his gift for complex stories. Like Water for Chocolate reunites the same creative team. Joby Talbot’s new score is swirling and fast-paced, helping to drive the galloping plot. Working with conductor and music consultant Alondra de la Parra, he nods to Mexican traditions, without falling into...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The Associated Press

Q&A: Moisés Kaufman reflects on the roots of our divisions

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven years ago, Moisés Kaufman was approached to direct the Broadway musical “Paradise Square” and, after reading it, he immediately said yes. “I did this show because it spoke to me,” the Venezuelan theater director and playwright says. “So much of my work occurs at the intersection of the personal and the political. I like to look at history through the eyes of the other, through the eye of the person that doesn’t get to tell their story.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

New Washington, D.C. Documentary Film Festival To Launch

Click here to read the full article. Plans are in the works to launch a new documentary film festival in Washington, D.C. in June 2023, with a launch event to take place later this month. Jamie Shor, president of PR Collaborative, and Sky Sitney, director of the film and media studies program at Georgetown University, are founders of the new event, called DC/DOX. The announcement comes after the AFI announced earlier this year that it would merge AFI Docs this year into the AFI Fest in Los Angeles in November. “Washington, D.C. has always been an essential home for leading-edge documentary films,” Sitney...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy