NEW YORK -- Several banged up New York Mets players appear to be trending in the right direction towards returning to the club. Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has not played since Friday, May 27 due to a sprained wrist, is out of the lineup again on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. However, manager Buck Showalter says he had a good day, his wrist has improved and he is expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday or Thursday. Nimmo will likely be available off the bench on Tuesday night.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO