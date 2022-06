According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #3 Hero Tiger – Delaware Park, R6 (3:00 PM ET) Hero Tiger looks like the clear pick at the weights and tops the shortlist by some way. Beaten just a nose at Monmouth Park last month, he gets class relief here and is taken to go one better. Chief Ron comes from a yard seldom far away with their runners here and looks to be the one for the runner-up spot. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO