“The challenges related to healthcare consolidation, the costs associated with the global pandemic, and the drop in the stock market have made it difficult for local, not-for-profit organizations like ours who seek to provide families with high value personal care,” Vaughn Vance, the groups’ president and CEO, said in the release. “It became clear that we had to make the difficult decision to pivot as an organization before we sacrificed what has made WEA Trust unique for many years.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO