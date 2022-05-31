ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Deputies in Hurricane Say Man Fatally Shoots Himself Following Traffic Stop

By News Staff
wsipfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff’s deputies in Hurricane say a man shot himself to death this weekend after he and his fiancé were...

www.wsipfm.com

Comments / 0

Lootpress

UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly officer involved shooting in Nicholas County

—————— UPDATE: Governor Jim Justice released a statement regarding the shooting in Nicholas County that left one deputy dead and another injured. “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to keep Nicholas County in your prayers right now. Tragically, a Nicholas County Deputy was shot and killed when responding to an incident earlier tonight. Another Deputy is in critical condition. Both Deputies were airlifted to the hospital. The scene is now secure.
WBOY

Nicholas Co. deputy, suspect killed in shootout identified

UPDATE (June 4, 2022, at 10:51 a.m.): 13 News has learned the identity of the deputy killed in the line of duty on Friday night. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Deputy Tom Baker was shot in the back and killed. They said that Deputy Baker...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mother charged after deputies find toddler with no shoes walking in the road

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boomer woman faces felony charges in Fayette county. According to Cheif Deputy Rod Perdue II, in the evening hours of June 2, 2022, deputies were traveling on Boomer Branch Road when they did see a toddler-aged child with no shoes on walking in the roadway. Deputies saw no adult or guardian around, and after approximately ten minutes of searching, the child’s mother was located. The mother stated she had gone into another room to change another child’s diaper. When she returned, she noticed her child was gone.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wsipfm.com

Pike County man facing DUI and other charges after high speed chase

Police say a Knott Co man arrested for DUI in Pike Co Tuesday was allegedly driving 113 miles an hour while under the influence with his 9-year-old daughter in the car. Arresting documents show Eric Caudill of Hindman was clocked by a trooper going 96 on U.S. 23 at Dorton but as the trooper got behind him to pull him over, another trooper down the road allegedly clocked him at 113. Caudill pulled over after three miles. He faces charges for DUI, endangering a minor, and several traffic violations.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WTAP

Ravenswood man facing charges following shooting investigation

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Ravenswood Police Department’s Facebook page, BJ Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, was arrested and charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:41 p.m. on June 1 on Dye Street at Huttons Trailer Park. Upon arrival, officers...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
fox40jackson.com

West Virginia shootout kills 1 deputy, leaves another injured

A shooting in West Virginia left a Nicholas County deputy and one suspected gunman dead and another deputy injured Friday night, according to state police. The injured Nicholas County deputy was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Fox 11 reported. The deputy is believed to have been shot in the leg and is expected to recover.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WVNS

Beckley woman sentenced for selling meth while carrying a gun

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine while carrying a firearm. According to Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner on February 25, 2020, Candice Long, 26, sold an amount of methamphetamine to an informant with a gun in her waistband. […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wirt County teen dies in Wood County auto accident

PARKERSBURG — The death of a 16-year-old Elizabeth boy after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening is being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Elizabeth Pike (West Virginia 14), near the Wood/Wirt County line, Chief Deputy Mike Deem said.
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for hitting a CPD officer with a rock

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced for assaulting a Charleston police officer with a rock in 2020. According to Judge Tera Salango’s Office, Anthony Gamble was sentenced in court to one to five years on the felony charge of disarming and attempting to disarm a police officer, and 12 months for a […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Man dies in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Charleston police found James Daugherty, 27, with gun shot wounds at around 2:10 a.m. in the Spyros parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Daugherty was taken to the hospital where...
WTRF

Former WV cop and firefighter admits to forcibly raping 16-year-old

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old who he forcibly raped. During court, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with...
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Harper, 14, was last seen at the Elkview Trailer Court in Elkview on June 1, 2022. Harper is described as a white male standing 6’0″ and weighing 160 lbs […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man wanted for murder in Charleston

UPDATE (June 4 at 5:43 p.m.) — The Charleston Police Department has obtained a warrant for 23-year-old Meeko Harris for 1st-degree murder and wanton endangerment. Harris has ties to the Charleston and Beckley areas, and anyone with information should contact 911. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man died after being shot at a parking lot […]
WTAP

UPDATE: 16-year-old dies in wreck on Route 14

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old boy from Elizabeth, West Virginia, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 14/Elizabeth Pike on Wednesday, June 1. The victim’s name will not be released because he is a minor. You can read...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Deputies find malnourished dogs, a dead dog, and a dead rooster in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found malnourished dogs, a dead dog, and a dead rooster. Deputies say that on May 24th, they responded to a home in War to allow a separate party to retrieve a vehicle that belonged to a deceased family member. The defendants, Wyle Barton and Annie Barton were notified and knew that deputies were coming to the property to get the vehicle. When deputies arrived, both Wyle and Annie Barton were not at home. While at the house, deputies observed a white and brown dog chained to a wire kennel who appeared in poor health. The dog’s ribs and hip bones could be seen. Another dog was also found in worse condition. In between these two dogs were puppies, one of which was in the cage dead. Another wire cage was visible with a dead rooster inside. Deputies say that the mother dog was inside, and the puppies were not weaned yet.
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with wanton endangerment in shooting

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after a shooting that happened Wednesday in a trailer park. Police say the victims were not injured in the shooting. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, officers were dispatched to Dye Street at approximately 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, regarding a shooting in Huttons […]

