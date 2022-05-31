Deputies in Hurricane Say Man Fatally Shoots Himself Following Traffic Stop

—————— UPDATE: Governor Jim Justice released a statement regarding the shooting in Nicholas County that left one deputy dead and another injured. “Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to keep Nicholas County in your prayers right now. Tragically, a Nicholas County Deputy was shot and killed when responding to an incident earlier tonight. Another Deputy is in critical condition. Both Deputies were airlifted to the hospital. The scene is now secure.
UPDATE (June 4, 2022, at 10:51 a.m.): 13 News has learned the identity of the deputy killed in the line of duty on Friday night. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that Deputy Tom Baker was shot in the back and killed. They said that Deputy Baker...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boomer woman faces felony charges in Fayette county. According to Cheif Deputy Rod Perdue II, in the evening hours of June 2, 2022, deputies were traveling on Boomer Branch Road when they did see a toddler-aged child with no shoes on walking in the roadway. Deputies saw no adult or guardian around, and after approximately ten minutes of searching, the child’s mother was located. The mother stated she had gone into another room to change another child’s diaper. When she returned, she noticed her child was gone.
Police say a Knott Co man arrested for DUI in Pike Co Tuesday was allegedly driving 113 miles an hour while under the influence with his 9-year-old daughter in the car. Arresting documents show Eric Caudill of Hindman was clocked by a trooper going 96 on U.S. 23 at Dorton but as the trooper got behind him to pull him over, another trooper down the road allegedly clocked him at 113. Caudill pulled over after three miles. He faces charges for DUI, endangering a minor, and several traffic violations.
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Ravenswood Police Department’s Facebook page, BJ Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, was arrested and charged with two counts of Wanton Endangerment. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:41 p.m. on June 1 on Dye Street at Huttons Trailer Park. Upon arrival, officers...
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia former official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old victim by forcibly raping her in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department in Danville, West Virginia. During the plea hearing in federal court in the Southern District of...
A shooting in West Virginia left a Nicholas County deputy and one suspected gunman dead and another deputy injured Friday night, according to state police. The injured Nicholas County deputy was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Fox 11 reported. The deputy is believed to have been shot in the leg and is expected to recover.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine while carrying a firearm. According to Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner on February 25, 2020, Candice Long, 26, sold an amount of methamphetamine to an informant with a gun in her waistband. […]
PARKERSBURG — The death of a 16-year-old Elizabeth boy after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday evening is being investigated by the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of Elizabeth Pike (West Virginia 14), near the Wood/Wirt County line, Chief Deputy Mike Deem said.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been sentenced for assaulting a Charleston police officer with a rock in 2020. According to Judge Tera Salango’s Office, Anthony Gamble was sentenced in court to one to five years on the felony charge of disarming and attempting to disarm a police officer, and 12 months for a […]
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a string of thefts and illegal drugs at homes in Pike and Floyd counties. We are told police served a search warrant earlier this week at a home on Flora Street in Coal Run. Troopers...
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The victim was named in a shooting late Monday night in Bluefield. This is the latest shooting in a rise of gun violence locally and across the nation. Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said they responded to the scene after a resident saw the victim lying on the ground. Adams […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Charleston man has died after being shot multiple times early Saturday morning. Charleston police found James Daugherty, 27, with gun shot wounds at around 2:10 a.m. in the Spyros parking lot located at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Daugherty was taken to the hospital where...
DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old who he forcibly raped. During court, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with...
POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged in the death of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush was arraigned today in Meigs County. Roush was shot and killed in Pomeroy on in the early hours of Easter morning on Sunday, April 4, 2021. The judge entered a […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Harper, 14, was last seen at the Elkview Trailer Court in Elkview on June 1, 2022. Harper is described as a white male standing 6’0″ and weighing 160 lbs […]
UPDATE (June 4 at 5:43 p.m.) — The Charleston Police Department has obtained a warrant for 23-year-old Meeko Harris for 1st-degree murder and wanton endangerment. Harris has ties to the Charleston and Beckley areas, and anyone with information should contact 911. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man died after being shot at a parking lot […]
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old boy from Elizabeth, West Virginia, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 14/Elizabeth Pike on Wednesday, June 1. The victim’s name will not be released because he is a minor. You can read...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two are facing animal cruelty charges after deputies found malnourished dogs, a dead dog, and a dead rooster. Deputies say that on May 24th, they responded to a home in War to allow a separate party to retrieve a vehicle that belonged to a deceased family member. The defendants, Wyle Barton and Annie Barton were notified and knew that deputies were coming to the property to get the vehicle. When deputies arrived, both Wyle and Annie Barton were not at home. While at the house, deputies observed a white and brown dog chained to a wire kennel who appeared in poor health. The dog’s ribs and hip bones could be seen. Another dog was also found in worse condition. In between these two dogs were puppies, one of which was in the cage dead. Another wire cage was visible with a dead rooster inside. Deputies say that the mother dog was inside, and the puppies were not weaned yet.
RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after a shooting that happened Wednesday in a trailer park. Police say the victims were not injured in the shooting. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, officers were dispatched to Dye Street at approximately 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, regarding a shooting in Huttons […]
