Pike County, KY

Missing Pike County Man Found Safe

By News Staff
wsipfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who had been reported as missing...

www.wsipfm.com

q95fm.net

Pike County Man Charged In Death Of Son

A man out of Pike County has been formally charged in the death of his son. On Wednesday evening, a grand jury indicted 61-year-old Larry Harris, of Abner Fork, on a charge of murder. Harris is accused of shooting his son, 38-year-old David Harris, on March 30th of this year.
wymt.com

Two dead after Perry County crash, names released

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - *** UPDATE ***. The names of the two women killed in a crash on KY Highway 1096 were released Friday evening by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 34-year-old Amanda Smith and her 12-year-old daughter Cassie Smith were pronounced dead on the scene. ***...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Johnson man charged in stabbing

FLAT GAP, Ky. — A Johnson County man claims it was self-defense when he repeatedly stabbed a woman, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Route 1092 in Flat Gap over a report of an assault in progress. When Sheriff Doug Saylor and a deputy arrived, they found the victim entirely covered in blood from stab wounds in her chest and left arm.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Harper, 14, was last seen at the Elkview Trailer Court in Elkview on June 1, 2022. Harper is described as a white male standing 6’0″ and weighing 160 lbs […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Man arrested going nearly 65 MPH over the speed limit

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being clocked riding a motorcycle nearly 65 MPH over the posted speed limit. Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 36-year-old Wiley E. Gambrell, Jr. on U.S. 25 around two miles north of London.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

4 arrested after search turns up drugs and stolen property

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four people were arrested Tuesday after a search turned up narcotics, stolen property and cash, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the incident happened in the 2000 block of Little Kyger Road in Cheshire Township. Arrested were Melvin Valentine Jr., 46,...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
wsipfm.com

Mt. Sterling Man Facing Charges in Counterfeit Money Investigation

A Mount Sterling man is facing charges in connection with a counterfeit money investigation. Police say Donald Kimbrell was arrested after several counterfeit 100 and 20-dollar bills were found in the city and county. Kimbrell is charged with eight counts of first-degree forgery and two counts of theft by deception. More charges are expected in the case.
MOUNT STERLING, KY
wymt.com

3 hurt, building damaged in Laurel Co. crash

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are hurt and a building is damaged after a crash in Laurel County. London police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Enterprise Lane, near Fourth Street. Officers say a car with two juveniles and an adult ran off the road and crashed...
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike man indicted in shooting death of his son

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has now been formally charged in the death of his son. A grand jury indicted Larry Harris, 61, of Abner Fork, on a charge of murder Wednesday evening. Harris is accused of shooting his son, 38-year-old David Harris, on March 30. Police...
wchsnetwork.com

Dunbar man gets home confinement for soliciting child

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man has been sentenced to 2-10 years on home confinement after admitting to using the internet to solicit a child. Mark Alan Armstead, 61, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango. Armstead previously pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor...
DUNBAR, WV
wymt.com

Bell County theft suspect arrested after brief chase

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro have arrested a man they say never returned from a test drive. Middlesboro Police officers arrested for Taylor DeHart Tuesday evening. According to police officials, DeHart test drove a gray 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto Tuesday and never returned with it. After...
BELL COUNTY, KY

