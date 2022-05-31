Missing Pike County Man Found Safe

FLAT GAP, Ky. — A Johnson County man claims it was self-defense when he repeatedly stabbed a woman, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Route 1092 in Flat Gap over a report of an assault in progress. When Sheriff Doug Saylor and a deputy arrived, they found the victim entirely covered in blood from stab wounds in her chest and left arm.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO