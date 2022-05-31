Missing Pike County Man Found Safe

A man out of Pike County has been formally charged in the death of his son. On Wednesday evening, a grand jury indicted 61-year-old Larry Harris, of Abner Fork, on a charge of murder. Harris is accused of shooting his son, 38-year-old David Harris, on March 30th of this year.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - *** UPDATE ***. The names of the two women killed in a crash on KY Highway 1096 were released Friday evening by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 34-year-old Amanda Smith and her 12-year-old daughter Cassie Smith were pronounced dead on the scene. ***...
FLAT GAP, Ky. — A Johnson County man claims it was self-defense when he repeatedly stabbed a woman, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Route 1092 in Flat Gap over a report of an assault in progress. When Sheriff Doug Saylor and a deputy arrived, they found the victim entirely covered in blood from stab wounds in her chest and left arm.
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a string of thefts and illegal drugs at homes in Pike and Floyd counties. We are told police served a search warrant earlier this week at a home on Flora Street in Coal Run. Troopers...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to the sheriff’s office, Tyler Harper, 14, was last seen at the Elkview Trailer Court in Elkview on June 1, 2022. Harper is described as a white male standing 6’0″ and weighing 160 lbs […]
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A London man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after being clocked riding a motorcycle nearly 65 MPH over the posted speed limit. Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 36-year-old Wiley E. Gambrell, Jr. on U.S. 25 around two miles north of London.
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four people were arrested Tuesday after a search turned up narcotics, stolen property and cash, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the incident happened in the 2000 block of Little Kyger Road in Cheshire Township. Arrested were Melvin Valentine Jr., 46,...
A Mount Sterling man is facing charges in connection with a counterfeit money investigation. Police say Donald Kimbrell was arrested after several counterfeit 100 and 20-dollar bills were found in the city and county. Kimbrell is charged with eight counts of first-degree forgery and two counts of theft by deception. More charges are expected in the case.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The name of the suspect shot and killed by a Laurel County deputy has been released. The coroner has identified the suspect as 46-year-old Andy Brock. The coroner said his office was called to a home on Taylor Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. He...
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are hurt and a building is damaged after a crash in Laurel County. London police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Enterprise Lane, near Fourth Street. Officers say a car with two juveniles and an adult ran off the road and crashed...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man has been sentenced to 2-10 years on home confinement after admitting to using the internet to solicit a child. Mark Alan Armstead, 61, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango. Armstead previously pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor...
Busted! 36 New Arrests in Portsmouth, Ohio – 06/02/22 Scioto County Mugshots. The Scioto County Jail is currently housing 219 inmates. For our readers on Newsbreak, Please click “Read on the web” to view photos. An arrest is not a conviction. All subjects are presumed innocent until...
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Middlesboro have arrested a man they say never returned from a test drive. Middlesboro Police officers arrested for Taylor DeHart Tuesday evening. According to police officials, DeHart test drove a gray 2009 Ford F-150 from Ellis Auto Tuesday and never returned with it. After...
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The victim was named in a shooting late Monday night in Bluefield. This is the latest shooting in a rise of gun violence locally and across the nation. Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said they responded to the scene after a resident saw the victim lying on the ground. Adams […]
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting the arrest of Rebecca Ritchie, age 41, of Elmrock Decoy Road in Soft Shell, Kentucky and Taylor Gaddis, age 27, of South Hart Road in Somerset, Kentucky for drug related offenses. On May 30, 2022, at 01:42 AM, Deputies Tan...
