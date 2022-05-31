Fatal ATV Accident in Martin County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - *** UPDATE ***. The names of the two women killed in a crash on KY Highway 1096 were released Friday evening by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 34-year-old Amanda Smith and her 12-year-old daughter Cassie Smith were pronounced dead on the scene. ***...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police said Friday that a shooting incident in Nicholas County turned deadly, claiming a law enforcement officer’s life. Just before 11 p.m., troopers confirmed that a law enforcement officer died who was being taken to CAMC General in Charleston. The suspect also was shot and killed, troopers say.
A man out of Pike County has been formally charged in the death of his son. On Wednesday evening, a grand jury indicted 61-year-old Larry Harris, of Abner Fork, on a charge of murder. Harris is accused of shooting his son, 38-year-old David Harris, on March 30th of this year.
MURIEL SANRA PENIX, 60, KNOWN BY HER FAMILY NICKNAME “SAM”; 60, OF INEZ, KENTUCKY; DIED ON SUNDAY, MAY 29, FROM INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A FOUR WHEELER ACCIDENT THAT HAPPENED THAT SAME DAY IN THE TOMAHAWK AREA OF MARTIN COUNTY. A Martin County, Kentucky woman was reportedly killed in...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People in one neighborhood are calling for more safety measures after a tractor-trailer hauling chairs crashed into an underpass because it was too big to get through. The incident happened on Riverside Drive in Huntington’s Guyandotte community. Andrew Savage says he was driving that box...
FLAT GAP, Ky. — A Johnson County man claims it was self-defense when he repeatedly stabbed a woman, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Route 1092 in Flat Gap over a report of an assault in progress. When Sheriff Doug Saylor and a deputy arrived, they found the victim entirely covered in blood from stab wounds in her chest and left arm.
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a string of thefts and illegal drugs at homes in Pike and Floyd counties. We are told police served a search warrant earlier this week at a home on Flora Street in Coal Run. Troopers...
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are hurt and a building is damaged after a crash in Laurel County. London police say it happened around 3:45 a.m. Thursday on Enterprise Lane, near Fourth Street. Officers say a car with two juveniles and an adult ran off the road and crashed...
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia former official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old victim by forcibly raping her in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department in Danville, West Virginia. During the plea hearing in federal court in the Southern District of...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A person was hit by a vehicle just before noon Thursday, June 2, 2022, in South Charleston, according to Kanawha County Metro 911. Dispatchers tell 13 News that crews were enroute to the hospital with the patient shortly after the call came in. The incident happened in the 4600 block […]
UPDATE (9:30 P.M.) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office says the driver of a semi that crashed on I-64 East in Montgomery County near mile marker 105 has died. The driver was identified as Bobby Wayne Waldridge from Springfield, Kentucky. According to the coroner’s office, Waldridge was 56 years old.
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a report of a four-wheeler accident in Martin County. Martin County Coroner Chris Todd told WYMT the sheriff’s office was called to a house on Rock House Road in the Tomahawk Community on Sunday. Todd said the woman was pronounced dead...
UPDATE: (4:22 P.M. May 31, 2022) – Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say Lens Creek road has reopened after a head-on crash this afternoon. UPDATE: (3:50 P.M. May 31, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the head-on collision on Lens Creek Road this afternoon happened between a heavy-duty work truck and a full-sized pickup […]
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in the Kanawha City area of Charleston. Kanawha dispatch says that three vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of MacCorkle Ave. SE and 36th St. There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time. This […]
WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Hurricane man who shot and killed two people in December 2020 was sentenced to a second 40-year prison term Thursday. Putnam County Circuit Judge Phillip Stowers handed down the sentence Thursday to Justin Groff for the murder of John Glaspell in Teays Valley. Groff pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Glaspell’s death and his sentence will run consecutively to an identical plea and sentence in Cabell County for the murder of Toni Cremeans.
LONDON, KY - The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was stabbed Thursday outside a business in Ona after he told the suspect she owed him money, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint says the suspect, Sara Hysell, was gambling with her husband at a video lottery location along U.S. 60 in Ona.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man has now been formally charged in the death of his son. A grand jury indicted Larry Harris, 61, of Abner Fork, on a charge of murder Wednesday evening. Harris is accused of shooting his son, 38-year-old David Harris, on March 30. Police...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Dunbar man has been sentenced to 2-10 years on home confinement after admitting to using the internet to solicit a child. Mark Alan Armstead, 61, of Dunbar, was sentenced Thursday by Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tara Salango. Armstead previously pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor...
Comments / 0