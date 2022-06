ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Hot and humid on this Wednesday with upper 80s-near 90 likely inland, 80s along the coast. Showers and storm chances look to remain in the 40% range near Orlando and along the beaches. Higher (50%) from around the theme parks over to the Gulf beaches. Could be a few strong storms west of Orlando. Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail could all accompany the stronger storms.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO