Austin, TX

Austin Official Wants to Undercut Enforcement of Texas Abortion Law

By Ralph Ellis
WebMD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 31, 2022 -- A member of the Austin City Council wants to weaken enforcement of the restrictive Texas abortion law – at least in his city, Politico reported. José “Chito” Vela says he is proposing a resolution directing city police to make enforcement of the state law its lowest priority...

KSAT 12

Greg Abbott signed law 3 years ago to raise minimum age for tobacco from 18 to 21 in Texas

The massacre in Uvalde has reignited a debate about the minimum age for purchasing an assault rifle in the U.S. and Texas. The shooter who killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde was able to legally obtain two assault rifles along with more than 1,500 rounds of ammunition just days after turning 18, the minimum age under federal and state law for buying a rifle. (Texans must be 21 or older to buy a handgun.)
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Texas senator: School police chief didn’t know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
UVALDE, TX
Mic

Greg Abbott wants lawmakers to explore every solution to gun violence — except that one

At a certain point, you almost have to be impressed by the sheer obstinate creativity conservatives are able to muster when it comes to first justifying, and then misdirecting attention from their irrational need to own high-powered weapons of war. And nowhere in recent memory has that ingenuity been more prominently featured than among the Republican lawmakers and policy-shapers who have spent the days following the massacre of 19 children at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school desperately pivoting between a full-throated defense of all things gun-related and an equally vociferous condemnation of everything else — doors, teachers, you name it. So long as it’s not a gun, it seems, conservatives have shown themselves eager to at least consider the possibility that whatever it is shares the blame for the country’s deadliest school shooting in years.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, says it’s a “slap in the face” to be left off committee responding to shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat who represents Uvalde, said his exclusion from a special legislative committee designed to make legislative recommendations in response to the Uvalde shooting was a “slap in the face” to the people of that community.
UVALDE, TX
KHOU

Texas law allows arming teachers, so why do few districts do it?

HOUSTON — One idea being talked about again in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde is allowing teachers to arm themselves in the classroom. But it’s already an option here in our state; an option few districts actually take advantage of. Teachers armed with their voices...
TEXAS STATE
Person
Ken Paxton
News Channel 25

'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak." "We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement. "Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Utah families want judge to declare state's transgender ban unconstitutional

(The Center Square) - Two Utah families are asking a judge to decide a ban on transgender athletes in sports passed by lawmakers is unconstitutional. The ban "cannot survive constitutional scrutiny and it endangers transgender children," said Christine Durham, former chief justice of the Utah Supreme Court and senior counsel at Wilson Sonsini, the law firm representing the plaintiffs. The American Civil Liberties Union of Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights are also representing the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in Utah's Third Judicial Court District, according to a news release from the ACLU.
UTAH STATE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Housing Discrimination#Texas Attorney General#The Austin City Council
news4sanantonio.com

Teacher's Union response to Gov. Abbott: 'It doesn't take more committees'

AUSTIN - The Texas State Teachers Association didn't mince words when they heard about Governor Greg Abbott's formation of a new legislative committee following last week's mass shooting in Uvalde. Governor Greg Abbott sent a joint letter on Wednesday to Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Speaker Dade Phelan Wednesday requesting...
UVALDE, TX
garlandjournal.com

Greg Abbott, Ted Cruz tell NRA that gun laws didn’t stop Uvalde shooter

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said America is grieving after the massacre at an Uvalde elementary school, but suggested that no law would have stopped the gunman. The Republican delivered taped remarks to the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday, just days after a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
UVALDE, TX

