If you are in New York and want to immerse in Caribbean culture in Brooklyn, this is your chance to acknowledge and celebrate this rich heritage and celebrate the Caribbean spirit. Coming this June is live music, film screenings, dance performances and other events that will come to Prospect Park this month in order to celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month. The event, which began June 5, is carried out by I AM caribBEING, Jouvayfest Collective, and Prospect Park Alliance.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO